Fox News host: Hong Kong protesters ‘look at a guy like Trump and they see Rocky Balboa’
Responding to President Trump’s recent tweet where he shared a photoshopped image of his head on Rocky Balboa’s body, Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth said that that’s exactly how protesters in Hong Kong see the US President.
According to Hegseth, the protesters “are freedom-loving people who say China is a communist country that wants to crush us. There’s only one place on Earth that can support us, and that’s the United States.”
After Trump signed two bills to support human rights in Hong Kong, pro-democracy protesters in the city were spotted holding pictures of Trump as Rocky.
“These protesters are saying [Trump] is a fighter for freedom. This is our guy. This is who we stand with,” Hegseth added. “[Chinese leader] Xi Jinping, who he’s trying to make a deal with, but he is ultimately an autocrat, a dictator. He controls China. He wants to control the world. That’s the Chinese dream.”
“They look at a guy like Trump and they see Rocky Balboa,” he continued. “They see a fighter for freedom. Our press here might mock him for it but that’s how protesters see him waiving the flag, singing the anthem, holding up that photo. What is going on in Hong Kong is immensely important and when you think about Thanksgiving it makes us grateful to be in a country where we really do live free.”
Watch the clip over at Mediaite.
Georgia’s GOP governor to defy Trump after ‘tense’ White House meeting
In an attempt to win back women who've abandoned the GOP in recent years, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to appoint financial executive Kelly Loeffler to a US Senate seat next week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The move contradicts the wishes of President Trump and others in the GOP, who pushed for the appointment of Trump loyalist U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. The appointment is intended to fill the seat of Republican Johnny Isakson, who is stepping down due to health issues.
2020 Election
The failure to impeach Trump could throw the economy into a tailspin after the 2020 election — here’s why
According to the CEO of investment house BlackRock and political scientist Ian Bremmer, the failure of the Republican-controlled Senate to oust President Donald Trump, should the House's impeachment investigation be referred for a trial, could have a far-ranging and unpredictable impact on the economy.
Commentary
Dopamine fasting is the latest craze in Silicon Valley — and it’s nonsense
It’s the latest fad in Silicon Valley. By reducing the brain’s feel-good chemical known as dopamine – cutting back on things like food, sex, alcohol, social media and technology – followers believe that they can “reset” the brain to be more effective and appreciate simple things more easily. Some even go so far as avoiding all social activities, and even eye contact.
The exercise, dubbed “dopamine fasting” by San Francisco psychologist Dr Cameron Sepah, is now getting increasing international attention. But what exactly is it? And does it work? As someone who studies the brain’s reward system, I’d like to share my knowledge with you.