Fox’s John Roberts: Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch caused ‘a lot of damage’ to foreheads at the White House

On today’s edition of Your World, Fox News Neil Cavuto asked White House correspondent John Roberts what he thinks the consequences will be for President Trump’s apparent attempt to intimidate former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch — at the very moment she was testifying at the second public hearing of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know how much political damage that tweet is going to do, Neil, but certainly I think there was a lot of damage here at the White House to a collective group of foreheads as people went like this…” Roberts said, while mimicking someone smacking their forehead in frustration. “…as the President tweeted that out right in the middle of the hearing.”

“If anything, what it did was it really took the Republicans off of the message that they were trying to put out there, and took this hearing in an entirely different direction than it had been before,” Roberts continued, before displaying the Trump tweet in question.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump tweeted in the midst of Yovanovitch’s testimony. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

As Roberts pointed out, it is indeed Trump’s right to hire and fire ambassadors as he pleases, “but to send out that tweet in the middle of a hearing gave [Adam Schiff] the perfect opportunity to say, “Hmm, maybe we should consider an article of impeachment here on witness intimidation.”

Watch: