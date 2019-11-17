George Conway: Even if the White House is telling the truth — we’d have no reason to believe them

Republican lawyer George Conway tweeted Sunday night that even if the story the White House is spinning about President Donald Trump’s trip to Walter Reed makes perfect sense, there’s no reason to believe them.

.@ktumulty has it exactly right here: Even if the White House told a story that made sense, we’d have no reason to believe it. https://t.co/7iRbhiKawu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 17, 2019

The tweet shared a Washington Post report from Karen Tumulty who further explained the sentiment.

“It’s a good bet he White House is not telling the truth when it claims Trump was at Walter Reed ‘to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam,'” Tumulty tweeted. “We know this because — well because those people lie about pretty much everything.”

It’s a good bet he White House is not telling the truth when it claims Trump was at Walter Reed “to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam.” We know this because — well, because those people lie about pretty much everything. https://t.co/VyPFiD7iB2 — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 17, 2019

“Who could forget the fables from his personal physician, Harold Bornstein, who released a letter in 2015 assuring the nation that an overweight 70-year-old man with a lifetime of bad eating habits and an aversion to strenuous exercise would be ‘the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency?'” she wrote for The Post. “Bornstein later said Trump himself had dictated the letter.”

She also recalled the “miraculous growth spurt” that happened between 2012 and 2018, comparing his driver’s license and the physical exam. He was then one pound away from being obese.

It’s for this reason that she’s asking for a second opinion.

“So now the oldest president in U.S. history claims the purpose of his two-hour medical visit, which was not on his public schedule, was to conduct ‘phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year,'” she quoted from Trump’s tweet. “Phase one? What does that entail? Has anyone else ever taken a routine physical in installments spread out over months? Has he signed up for some kind of quirky flexible spending plan with his insurance?”

Read her full piece at The Washington Post.