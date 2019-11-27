Quantcast
George Conway slams Elise Stefanik as 'a spectacle of mendacity' after report suggests she could lose her seat in 2020

Published

1 hour ago

on

By all accounts, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) had never been on the radar as a vocal defender of President Donald Trump until the impeachment hearings began. She voted for the president’s agenda about 90 percent of the time in the previous Congress, but went to great pains to cultivate an image of herself as moderate and pragmatic, and in the private depositions at the impeachment proceedings, she asked polite and nonpartisan questions of witnesses. Nevertheless, at public hearings, she seized the role of Trump advocate in a big way, putting the spotlight on herself as she denounced the hearings publicly and attacked Democrats.

On Wednesday, conservative attorney George Conway lamented how such a “smart” and “young” lawmaker was failing to take a long-term view of her position, and sticking up for a corrupt president whose career will be over long before hers is:

The tweet was in response to a Yahoo News report profiling Stefanik’s change, and what it means for her political future. “Her decision to go all in for Trump also carries risk for her political future. Stefanik is now facing a genuine electoral challenge from Tedra Cobb, a local politician who also ran against her in 2018,” wrote correspondent Alexander Nazaryan.

Conway, the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, is a frequent critic of Trump, and a supporter of the impeachment efforts.

