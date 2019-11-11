‘Get a rope’: Texas Republican faces backlash after suggesting Veteran’s Day parade organizers should be lynched
When Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller read a Facebook post on Saturday that accused officials running a Veteran’s Day parade in his hometown of Stephenville of denying entry to a Confederate group, his response was swift.
“Who told them to leave?” he commented. “Get a rope.”
Within a few hours, after fellow commenters had gone after him for the remark, he added to his original comment, writing “Good grief people, it’s a joke,” and saying it was a reference to a Pace salsa commercial.
It’s hardly the first time Miller, who could not immediately be reached for comment, has written wildly offensive posts on social media. He also has a history of sharing and commenting on doctored photos and false stories.
Miller’s spokesman, Todd Smith, said he did not know anything about Saturday’s comment.
Burton Smith, one of the parade’s coordinators, said the Sons of Confederate Veterans were asked to take down Confederate flags in order to participate in the parade; instead, he said, the group decided to leave altogether.
“My understanding is that it would be inappropriate for the military to be involved in a parade with the Confederate flag flying,” Smith said.
BY CHASE KARACOSTAS, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
Breaking Banner
John Bolton lawyer tells judge his interests do not align with WH chief of staff Mick Mulvaney
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton told a federal judge on Monday that his interests do not align with those of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
"A long-simmering feud within the White House broke into the open on Monday as a lawyer for John R. Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, filed a motion trying to keep Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, from joining a lawsuit over impeachment testimony," New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported Monday.
Trump whines about protecting VA whistleblowers as he tarnishes Veteran’s Day with anti-impeachment rants
This Monday on Veterans Day, the White House fired off a tweet praising President Trump for "looking out for veterans." Among the achievements listed in the tweet was Trump's signing of the 2017 whistleblower protection act -- a point that Trump bellowed at, considering that the current scandal enveloping the White House was kicked off by a whistleblower.
"To think I signed the Whistleblower Protection Act!" Tump tweeted while highlighting the White House's post.
Trump: Bolivia leader’s resignation sign to ‘illegitimate regimes’
US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the resignation of Bolivia's leftist leader Evo Morales as a sign to "illegitimate" regimes and praised the role of the country's military.
"These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail," Trump said, referring to two other leftist Latin American nations targeted by his administration.
Trump said that the resignation of Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous leader who was seeking a fourth term despite a constitutional prohibition, was a "significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere."