Quantcast
Connect with us

‘God bless Martin O’Malley’: Ex-Maryland Governor praised for getting in face of Trump appointee Cuccinelli in DC bar

Published

1 min ago

on

The night before Thanksgiving is a time for many Americans to head down to the local bar and meet up with schooltime friends, but sometimes—as President Donald Trump’s virulently anti-immigrant acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli found out Wednesday—those encounters can leave a sting.

Cuccinelli, an outspoken opponent of immigration who has been referred to as a “white supremacist” by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and others, was excoriated by former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley at Washington, D.C. pub the Dubliner at an unofficial Gonzaga College High School alumni meetup Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Washington Post, O’Malley “unloaded his frustration at the Trump administration’s separation of migrant children from their parents and detention of immigrants in chain-link enclosures at the southern U.S. border.”

“We all let him know how we felt about him putting refugee immigrant kids in cages—certainly not what we were taught by the Jesuits at Gonzaga,” O’Malley told the Post via text message.

O’Malley also referred to Cuccinelli as “the son of immigrant grandparents who cages children for a fascist president” in a follow-up text.

ADVERTISEMENT

An immigration hardliner with a long record of anti-immigrant sentiments, Cuccinelli in August said the Statue of Liberty’s greeting should be reinterpreted to read “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.” The Trump administraion official’s antipathy toward immigrants from the global south was also on display as he made a point of noting that in his view the statue’s message was solely for “people coming from Europe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Progressives praised O’Malley for taking a stand.

“God bless Martin O’Malley,” tweeted New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Vladimir Putin has had a good year, and it just keeps getting better’ thanks to Trump: WSJ editor

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Vladimir Putin has had an impressive 2019 as his U.S. protégé carries the water for the Russian leader, particularly on Ukraine.

"Even Mr. Putin must be amazed at how well he is achieving his goal of sowing discord within the U.S. political system," wrote The Journal. "First, his agents interfered in the 2016 election. Now they can sit back and watch as their efforts to deflect blame away from Moscow and toward Ukraine are bearing fruit, in the form of a bitter American debate that is driving pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces further apart."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How ICE enrolled — and then arrested — hundreds of students at a fake university in Michigan

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested at least 90 students who enrolled in a fake university in Michigan that was set up by the Department of Homeland Security as part of a sting operation, the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has sent a message to Turkey’s Erdogan he can ‘undercut American policy with impunity’: Middle East scholar

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

On Thursday, Council on Foreign Relations scholar Steven Cook published an op-ed in Politico scorching President Donald Trump for his unwillingness to hold Turkish President Recep Erdogan accountable for his regime's atrocities.

"Even in the bitter and bilious place that Washington has become in the Trump era, the annual White House turkey pardon remains a heartwarming tradition. Every year, a few days before Thanksgiving, the president appears in the Rose Garden and pardons two birds — this year’s were wholesomely dubbed 'Bread' and 'Butter' — thus sparing them from slaughter, and delighting children and families in attendance," wrote Cook. "But as a scholar of the Middle East, I can’t help but think of President Donald Trump’s other recent Turkey pardoning — yes, Turkey the country."

Continue Reading
 
 