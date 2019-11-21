GOP leader McCarthy swats aside Fiona Hill’s national security testimony debunking his Ukraine conspiracy theory

On Thursday, during one of the final scheduled impeachment hearings this week, National Security Council official Fiona Hill demolished President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that Ukraine, rather than Russia, meddled in the 2016 election, calling it a “fictional narrative” and noting that it originated with the Kremlin itself.

But in conversation with reporters, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) flatly disbelieved Hill’s testimony, and insisted he still held onto the theory.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told me that he was not going to lose any GOP votes during impeachment. “I think we are going to gain Dems,” McCarthy said. He also rejected Fiona Hill’s testimony and said he thinks Ukraine meddled in 2016 elections. “I think they did.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 21, 2019

The notion that Ukraine was the real source of election meddling is one of many Republican talking points in defense of Trump that were demolished after a week of testimony. Other officials, including diplomat Laura Cooper, debunked the idea that the Ukrainians were unaware the military aid was on hold, and E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland told lawmakers he believed the president was demanding a quid pro quo in return for releasing the aid.