Quantcast
Connect with us

Here are the 3 best things about the Virginia races — so far

Published

1 hour ago

on

Voters in the Commonwealth of Virginia went to the polls on Tuesday to elect state legislators.

The state, which holds off-year elections, is often viewed as a bell-weather.

While ballots are still being counted, so far there have been three major developments.

Republican Dick Black Lost Re-election

Delegate John Bell defeated Sen. Dick Black, according to the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black was one of the most right-wing members of the legislature.

Shelly Simonds Beat Republican Incumbent David Yancy

ADVERTISEMENT

In a rematch, Democrat Shelly Simonds beat Republican Delegate David Yancy in the 94th district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danica Roem Won Re-election

Democrats weren’t only on offense as the attempted to win control of the legislature, they were also playing defense in a number of races.

One that garnered national attention was the re-election bid by Democratic Delegate Danica Roem, who made history in 2017 by being the first openly transgender person elected to a state legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virginia Democrats win legislature — gaining unified control of the state government

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

On Tuesday night, for the first time in decades, voters elected a unified Democratic majority in the Virginia General Assembly — giving the Democratic Party unified control of the state government.

The Associated Press and Washington Post have called control of both chambers for Democrats.

Virginia was the only remaining state won by Hillary Clinton where Republicans had retained full control of the state legislature, largely through an aggressive gerrymander that was recently struck down by courts.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump spends election night bragging his rhetoric kept a library from getting NYT subscriptions

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump suffered a humiliating defeat on Tuesday when Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin lost re-election despite the president coming to stump in a state Republicans won by 30 points.

Trump, however, was focused on bragging about a Florida library being denied funding for digital subscriptions because local elected officials thought it was "fake news."

The newspaper has won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the Trump administration.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Matt Bevin refuses to concede — and plans to ask a judge for a recount in Kentucky: Politico reporter

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Republican Governor Matt Bevin is reportedly not going to concede after election results showed him losing re-election in Kentucky.

Politico correspondent Alex Isenstadt says a Bevin aide told him the campaign would not concede.

News - Bevin aide tells me Bevin won't concede and expects to go to recount

— Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) November 6, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image