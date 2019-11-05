Here are the 3 best things about the Virginia races — so far

Voters in the Commonwealth of Virginia went to the polls on Tuesday to elect state legislators.

The state, which holds off-year elections, is often viewed as a bell-weather.

While ballots are still being counted, so far there have been three major developments.

Republican Dick Black Lost Re-election

Delegate John Bell defeated Sen. Dick Black, according to the Associated Press.

Black was one of the most right-wing members of the legislature.

Dick Black once suggested it might not be rape if a husband forces his wife to have sex and he sent all of his colleagues pink models of fetuses before an abortion vote. He was a controversial social conservative in the purple-ing Virginia exurbs. Still, he won by 5% in 2015. https://t.co/by3eTG3mZP — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) November 6, 2019

Shelly Simonds Beat Republican Incumbent David Yancy

In a rematch, Democrat Shelly Simonds beat Republican Delegate David Yancy in the 94th district.

Danica Roem Won Re-election

Democrats weren’t only on offense as the attempted to win control of the legislature, they were also playing defense in a number of races.

One that garnered national attention was the re-election bid by Democratic Delegate Danica Roem, who made history in 2017 by being the first openly transgender person elected to a state legislature.

BREAKING: Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) makes history as the first transgender state legislator to win re-election.#TransAwarenessMonth https://t.co/iM6r6YnMNg — TransCitySF (@TransCitySF) November 6, 2019