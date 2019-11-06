‘Historic’ Alaska ruling could provide roadmap to defeating Citizens United
“This decision gives Alaskans and all Americans a chance to revisit those destructive decisions.”
A ruling in a court in Alaska Monday could open the door to imposing more restrictions on super PACs and possibly reversing the infamous 2012 Citizens United by the U.S. Supreme Court that in 2012 upended the nation’s campaign finance laws.
Anchorage Superior Court Judge William F. Morse ordered the state to impose limits on donations to political groups in Alaska, saying in the ruling (pdf) that the Alaska Public Offices Commission (APOC), which handles election enforcement, “should reinstate enforcement of the contribution limits at issue.” The decision is expected to head to the Alaska Supreme Court.
In a statement, election reform group Equal Citizens founder Lawrence Lessig said that the decision in favor of three Alaskan citizens contesting the unlimited donations was “historic.”
“This decision gives Alaskans and all Americans a chance to revisit those destructive decisions,” said Lessig, who helped develop the legal strategy for the case. “And it will allow us to continue to make our case that the Framers did not wish to see super PACs. Just the opposite: they would have despised the kind of corruption we have seen recently, and the Constitution gives states the power to eliminate it.”
HUGE NEWS: We just notched a MAJOR victory in our lawsuit in Alaska challenging Super PACs!! The court ruled that Alaska “should reinstate enforcement of the contribution limits.” Will likely head to the Alaska Supreme Court. https://t.co/uKM4V1RdWp pic.twitter.com/D0nGpcm3QG
— Equal Citizens (@EqualCitizensUS) November 4, 2019
Lessig framed the court’s decision as a confirmation that Citizens United was just the ultimate symptom of a disease that began at the state and local level.
“It shows what we have known for many years,” said Lessig. “Citizens United did not create the super PAC; instead, unlimited donations have flown into independent groups because of incorrect interpretations by lower courts and state elections agencies.”
Equal Citizens chief counsel Jason Harrow said that Morse’s ruling provides a pathway to the U.S. Supreme Court via appeals. That’s an opportunity, Harrow said, that his group has been waiting for.
“The judge’s opinion said that ‘immediate review’ by the Alaska Supreme Court is appropriate in a case of this magnitude,” said Harrow. “We look forward to taking the case there and, hopefully, to the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Once the case reaches the high court, said Harrow, Equal Citizens believes that there’s a good chance at overturning Citizens United.
“We are confident we have a theory that the Constitution does not require the states to get out of the business of curbing unlimited donations to super PACs,” said Harrow.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously blames ‘toxic’ Trump for Bevin loss: ‘You lost Kentucky for Republicans!’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blamed President Donald Trump for the loss of his close ally in the Kentucky governor's race, and said it should serve as a cautionary tale for other Republicans.
Gov. Matt Bevin lost his re-election bid in Kentucky, a state that carried Trump and still backs the GOP president, but the "Morning Joe" host said a last-minute campaign rally cost him the race.
"Donald Trump the night before saying, you have to do this for me, basically saying this is all about me, this is all about Trump," Scarborough said. "Bevin has to win or if he doesn't this will be the biggest loss in the history of American politics."
2020 Election
‘Substance’ behind her candidacy: Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election
A cyclist who was fired after flipping the bird -- making a rude single-fingered gesture -- to US President Donald Trump's motorcade has been elected to local office in Virginia.
Juli Briskman, whose one-handed salute was captured in an AFP photograph that went viral, beat the Republican incumbent to a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in state elections that saw Trump's Republican party suffer a series of stinging defeats.
The single mother of two teens lost her job as a marketing analyst for a United States government and military subcontractor after the snapshot of her gesture spread across media and the internet in 2017, bringing her insults and threats.
2020 Election
Massive, major victories for Democrats in Virginia and Kentucky as Trump fails to deliver wins for his GOP candidates
Democrats swept the Virginia State legislature Tuesday night, flipping both the House and Senate to blue for the first time since 1993. It's just one of several massive, major victories the Democratic Party earned one year out from the 2020 presidential election.
Kentucky's Tea Party Trump-endorsed Republican governor Matt Bevin lost his job Tuesday night, with Democrat Andy Beshear winning the gubernatorial race. President Donald Trump just 24 hours ago was delivering a rally urging Republicans to vote for Bevin. He lost.
Governor Bevin is refusing to concede, despite all major news outlets reporting he has lost.