How the GOP plans to attack Vindman as he testifies about his ‘alarm’ on Trump-Ukraine call: report

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to testify about his concerns about President Donald Trump’s infamous July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and Republicans are reportedly getting ready to attack him.

The Washington Post reports that Vindman will likely tell lawmakers that he was “alarmed” that Trump pressured Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, as he thought it inappropriate to drag Ukraine into domestic American politics.

To counter this, the Post reports, Republicans are expected to launch furious attacks on Vindman’s character.

“Since he emerged as a witness last month, Trump and his allies have denounced Vindman,” the Post reports. “The attacks picked up again on the eve of his testimony. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) suggested in a letter released Monday that Vind­man fits the profile of ‘a significant number of bureaucrats and staff members within the executive branch [who] have never accepted President Trump as legitimate.'”

Additionally, the Post reports that “Republicans plan to cast Vindman as a low-level aide who operated outside proper channels — and someone who they suggest may have been agitating against Trump and leaking information.”