Quantcast
Connect with us

How the GOP plans to attack Vindman as he testifies about his ‘alarm’ on Trump-Ukraine call: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to testify about his concerns about President Donald Trump’s infamous July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and Republicans are reportedly getting ready to attack him.

The Washington Post reports that Vindman will likely tell lawmakers that he was “alarmed” that Trump pressured Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, as he thought it inappropriate to drag Ukraine into domestic American politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

To counter this, the Post reports, Republicans are expected to launch furious attacks on Vindman’s character.

“Since he emerged as a witness last month, Trump and his allies have denounced Vindman,” the Post reports. “The attacks picked up again on the eve of his testimony. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) suggested in a letter released Monday that Vind­man fits the profile of ‘a significant number of bureaucrats and staff members within the executive branch [who] have never accepted President Trump as legitimate.'”

Additionally, the Post reports that “Republicans plan to cast Vindman as a low-level aide who operated outside proper channels — and someone who they suggest may have been agitating against Trump and leaking information.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the GOP plans to attack Vindman as he testifies about his ‘alarm’ on Trump-Ukraine call: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to testify about his concerns about President Donald Trump's infamous July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- and Republicans are reportedly getting ready to attack him.

The Washington Post reports that Vindman will likely tell lawmakers that he was "alarmed" that Trump pressured Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, as he thought it inappropriate to drag Ukraine into domestic American politics.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator lured into Ukraine saga by The Hill’s sketchy reporter — but he still won’t recuse himself on impeachment

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Sen. Ron Johnson -- who's more deeply involved in the Ukraine scandal than any other lawmaker -- insists there's no reason for him to recuse himself from voting on impeachment.

The Wisconsin Republican, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s panel on Europe, has been so engaged in Ukraine matters that he could be called as a fact witness in the impeachment inquiry, reported The Daily Beast.

He's been so involved, in fact, that Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Devin Nunes (R-CA) -- two of President Donald Trump's strongest congressional allies -- asked him to provide his recollection of what took place with Ukraine.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes scorched by CNN’s Avlon for flood of ‘ridiculous’ lawsuits meant to silence his critics

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

CNN's John Avlon used his "Reality Check" segment on "New Day" to both slam and mock Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for filing lawsuits left and right against his critics in an effort to not only silence them, but also squash any inquiries into his avid defense of President Donald Trump.

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Avlon detailed the long list of lawsuits Nunes has set in motion --including against a Twitter cow.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image