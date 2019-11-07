‘I get no lawyer’: Trump in full meltdown mode falsely claims open impeachment inquiry hearings are a ‘trial’
“This Witch Hunt should not be allowed to proceed!”
President Donald Trump is in full meltdown mode. Thursday morning the man purported to be the leader of the free world, the most powerful person to hold elected office in this country, tweeted witness testimony in the House open impeachment inquiry hearings slated to begin next week are a “trial.”
They are not.
The trial takes place in the Senate, assuming the House passes articles of impeachment and Majority Leader Mitch MCConnell allows the Senate trial to proceed.
The President also claimed his due process rights and right to an attorney are being denied.
They are not.
This is not a criminal trial and as president Trump has no special rights.
The President also claimed the witnesses who will appear before Congress are “Never Trumpers.”
They are not.
It was just explained to me that for next weeks Fake Hearing (trial) in the House, as they interview Never Trumpers and others, I get NO LAWYER & NO DUE PROCESS. It is a Pelosi, Schiff, Scam against the Republican Party and me. This Witch Hunt should not be allowed to proceed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019
There are three witnesses scheduled next week. All three are career foreign service officers.
The first is the U.S. chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, Ambassador Bill Taylor, who previously served in State Dept. roles for both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He was hand-picked by none other than Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his current role. He is a decorated Vietnam War veteran who began working for the federal government in 1980.
The second is United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, George Kent, who began working for the U.S. State Dept. in 1992.
The third is former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who began working for the U.S. Foreign Service in 1986.
There is zero evidence any of the three are “Never Trumpers.”
‘That’s a lie!’ The View’s Sunny Hostin repeatedly busts Don Trump Jr’s sputtering excuses for quid pro quo
The audience showered Donald Trump Jr. in boos in a contentious appearance on "The View."
The president's eldest son appeared with his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News broadcaster and senior 2020 Trump campaign adviser, and was immediately met with questions about tweeting out the name of a whistleblower.
"Kimberly, you're a lawyer, we have known each other, you're a former prosecutor," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "Did you advise your boyfriend that it is a federal crime to out a whistleblower?"
Guilfoyle said she didn't tell him that was a crime, but she agreed it was a bad idea.
Lindsey Graham follows Trump in refusing to endorse Jeff Sessions: ‘He knows what he’s getting into’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has refused to endorse former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to become the next Alabama Senator even though the two men are in the same party and worked together for years in the U.S. Senate.
According to CBS News correspondent Alan He, Graham was asked on Thursday if he planned to support the former attorney general's election bid.
"No I will stay out of the primary," Graham replied. "I think Jeff Sessions was a great Senator, I'm not going to get involved in Alabama politics...Jeff knows what he's getting into..."
Senator Graham when asked if he'd consider endorsing Jeff Sessions: "No I will stay out of the primary. I think Jeff Sessions was a great Senator, I'm not going to get involved in Alabama politics...Jeff knows what he's getting into..."
Former Republican senator goes scorched earth on ‘spineless’ GOPers and ‘impeachable’ Trump for inciting a civil war
In an interview with the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin, former Sen. William Cohen (R-ME) launched a fusillade of attacks at members of his party for sticking with Donald Trump despite a multitude of impeachable offenses.
Cohen, who crossed the aisle to serve as Defense Secretary under former President Bill Clinton, was unsparing in his criticism, saying the modern GOP is "spineless" and standing by while the president launches vicious attacks left and right at his enemies.