‘I thought I got shot’: Sarah Palin describes finding out by email that her husband was divorcing her
In an interview with Christian activist and author James Dobson, former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, said that she found out while checking her email inbox that her husband, Todd Palin, was seeking a divorce.
“It was devastating. I thought I got shot,” she said.
The divorce became official in September — one week after they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.
Palin says the pair are still trying to repair their relationship. “We’re going through counseling now, so it’s not over, over,” she said. “Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don’t like that whole system. It makes no sense to me.”
“God doesn’t want families to split up,” she continued. “I know that. To me, in a general sense, marriage is so extremely important as foundation of our nation. It helps make America that much greater, is that security of family. I’m not to the point of wanting mine to be split.”
According to Palin, her kids are having a rough time with the divorce, but she says that their displeasure is a partly a motivating factor for her and Todd to work things out.
“My parents, they’ve been married for 58 years … everybody’s kind of traditional family sticks together through thick and thin because you made a vow to God that through thick and thin, good and bad, you’re going to make that choice to … jump whatever hurdles are in front of you and you’re going to make it.”
You can read the full interview over at Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk.
George Conway reveals the impeachable offense Trump has committed out in the open
On Wednesday morning, in the run-up to open impeachment hearings in the House, conservative lawyer George Conway reminded viewers that the Ukraine scandal was not the beginning of Trump's impeachable offenses — and that his conduct in the Russia investigation should not be overlooked.
"The Mueller investigation was about what Russia — it wasn't really about Trump, as such, but because of Trump being Trump, he made it about himself," said Conway, whose wife Kellyanne Conway serves as counselor to the president. "It was really stupid of him to do that, it didn't have to be about Trump. But because he's so self-obsessed, it became about Trump, because he tried to quash the investigation. If he had just shut up about it and not tweeted 'witch hunt' six hundred times and ... just played golf for two years, there wouldn't have been a whole Volume II of the Mueller investigation showing that he had obstructed justice."
‘I thought I got shot’: Sarah Palin describes finding out by email that her husband was divorcing her
In an interview with Christian activist and author James Dobson, former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, said that she found out while checking her email inbox that her husband, Todd Palin, was seeking a divorce.
“It was devastating. I thought I got shot,” she said.
The divorce became official in September -- one week after they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.
Palin says the pair are still trying to repair their relationship. “We’re going through counseling now, so it’s not over, over,” she said. “Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don’t like that whole system. It makes no sense to me.”
Breaking Banner
David Cay Johnston issues ‘a warning’ after reading ‘Anonymous’ book: Trump is stupid, crazy and dangerous
At DCReport we’ve scored an advance copy of the most anticipated book of the year, “A Warning” by “Anonymous, A Senior Trump Administration Official.” This book, which goes on sale Nov. 19, is as important, fascinating and easy to read as any book in our times.
The scariest line comes on Page 238, where the author identifies the most unwelcome visitor to the Trump White House—reason.
Crazy anecdote by idiotic tirade by telling detail gathered from behind closed doors at the White House, the author makes clear that this book is a work of duty by someone who loves America, has dedicated their life to our safety and well-being and is certain that all we hold dear is in grave danger.