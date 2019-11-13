‘I thought I got shot’: Sarah Palin describes finding out by email that her husband was divorcing her

In an interview with Christian activist and author James Dobson, former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, said that she found out while checking her email inbox that her husband, Todd Palin, was seeking a divorce.

“It was devastating. I thought I got shot,” she said.

The divorce became official in September — one week after they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.

Palin says the pair are still trying to repair their relationship. “We’re going through counseling now, so it’s not over, over,” she said. “Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don’t like that whole system. It makes no sense to me.”

“God doesn’t want families to split up,” she continued. “I know that. To me, in a general sense, marriage is so extremely important as foundation of our nation. It helps make America that much greater, is that security of family. I’m not to the point of wanting mine to be split.”

According to Palin, her kids are having a rough time with the divorce, but she says that their displeasure is a partly a motivating factor for her and Todd to work things out.

“My parents, they’ve been married for 58 years … everybody’s kind of traditional family sticks together through thick and thin because you made a vow to God that through thick and thin, good and bad, you’re going to make that choice to … jump whatever hurdles are in front of you and you’re going to make it.”

You can read the full interview over at Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk.