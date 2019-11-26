Quantcast
‘Instead of subtweeting — testify’: John Bolton ripped to ribbons over his cryptic ‘national security’ message

Published

15 mins ago

on

Former Ambassador John Bolton took to Twitter Tuesday to claim a deep-state conspiracy was afoot to undermine American national security.

“It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority,” Bolton tweeted, followed by a hashtag of his own name.

Twitter users took the tweet two different ways. One was political nerds demanding if he has such a concern about the U.S. being attacked from within that he should talk to Congress about it. Another perspective was confirmation that Trump was the one from “inside” he should be talking about. Bolton played coy in the tweet, not indicating if he ascribed to the conspiracy theories about the “deep state” or if he believed Trump was a reason for concern.

Check out the responses to Bolton below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
