‘Instead of subtweeting — testify’: John Bolton ripped to ribbons over his cryptic ‘national security’ message

Former Ambassador John Bolton took to Twitter Tuesday to claim a deep-state conspiracy was afoot to undermine American national security.

“It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority,” Bolton tweeted, followed by a hashtag of his own name.

Twitter users took the tweet two different ways. One was political nerds demanding if he has such a concern about the U.S. being attacked from within that he should talk to Congress about it. Another perspective was confirmation that Trump was the one from “inside” he should be talking about. Bolton played coy in the tweet, not indicating if he ascribed to the conspiracy theories about the “deep state” or if he believed Trump was a reason for concern.

Check out the responses to Bolton below:

Bolton keeps teasing a desire to talk while his lawyer keeps signaling he’d fight a House subpoena in court, which would take months and which Democrats have no appetite in pursuing https://t.co/wrhcYhsmGi — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 26, 2019

Do you think it should be a higher priority than investigations into Trump’s political opponents? Perhaps you should share your views on that subject with Congress and the American people. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 26, 2019

Could you be a little more specific and stop with the drama. This isn’t an episode of “Trump The Apprentice Goes To Washington”. — AJ Is A Never Trumper (@Ajblivits) November 26, 2019

YES TRUMP IS A THREAT TO OUR SECURITY!!!! DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT AND TESTIFY!! Trump is a temporary residence of the WH, but he can do PERMANENT DAMAGE!!! HOW DO YOU SLEEP AT NIGHT? WE DON’T 🤬 — Erin Brazeau (@BrazeauErin) November 26, 2019

You know what would be better than subtweeting? Testifying. https://t.co/BerXVagQyV — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 26, 2019

Tell it to Congress… — Christopher Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) November 26, 2019

Let's start with your testimony before Congress Ambassador. — DeAnn Smith (@DeAnnSmithkc) November 26, 2019

You know how to expose those attacks. Twitter ain’t it. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 26, 2019

Which does nothing to clear up the obvious question in this crucial context:

is #JohnBolton part of the problem or part of the solution? Thus far, it's heavily weighted to the part of the problem side. Speak up, tell the Congress what you know, and be part of the damn solution! https://t.co/UkQCzzi3UF — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) November 26, 2019

Exactly!! Then get your big mouth down to Capitol Hill @AmbJohnBolton https://t.co/R4Q0k381cx — Debbi Morello (@debmorello) November 26, 2019

I’ve got a feeling that each of John Bolton’s tweets are going to be ratioed for a long time to come by the guilt-pre-ordained impeachment fanatics. Though I remain a big fan. https://t.co/kTdfSkBzbW — Brian Tolbert (@TolbertBrian91) November 26, 2019

Testify or shut the fuck up. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 26, 2019

Just so everyone is clear: based on the GOP candidates his PAC is supporting for reelection, Bolton is not talking about Trump. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 26, 2019

It probably goes without saying that someone whose name will forever be tied to the corruption of this administration would want to share his story with Congress and save what’s left of his reputation #JohnBolton https://t.co/Qj4ozqtxFc — ArlingtonActionGroup (@ARL_ActionGroup) November 26, 2019

