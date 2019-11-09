Internet buries Trump for boasting he just finished reading Don Jr’s book: ‘You didn’t read any book, Donny’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to boast that he had finished reading Donald Trump Jr’s book “Triggered” in an obvious plug to get fans to purchase it.

As might be expected, most Twitter commenters were skeptical that the president, who has a notoriously short attention span, bothered to read more than the title.

Trump wrote, “Just finished reading my son Donald’s just out new book, ‘Triggered.’ It is really good! He, along with many of us, was very unfairly treated. But we all fight back, and we always win!”

As one of the first commenters noted, “You didn’t read any book, Donny.”

See a sampling below:

“This book as it stands attempts to rely on witty insults and attempts at humor to bridge the content together, but that content has no depth, provides no new or fresh insight, and is not presented in an organized manner.” — Jan Lella – UniteWomenFL (@leloneUW_FL) November 9, 2019

You funny! You didn't read a thing! It would take you a month and a half to get through "Green Eggs and Ham"! Incidentally, you write and speak like a 5th grader. Your vocabulary is the most limited that I have ever seen in an adult. — David Renaud (@darenaudsr) November 9, 2019

Fake news. You don’t read, and he didn’t write the book. — Liddle’ LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) November 9, 2019

"He needed more images to keep his interest – and fewer words" ~ Anonymous Book You didn't read any book, Donny! — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) November 9, 2019

I know you love to lie but trying to convince us you’ve read a book is going too far. — Matt Cissna (@CissnaMatthew) November 9, 2019

Did you use crayons to color in the pictures? pic.twitter.com/XPrrtgotuP — THE G🤥P'S M🤥ЯAL BANKЯUPTCY (@azstudigital) November 9, 2019

Jr said seeing the graves at Arlington cemetery reminded him of your ‘sacrifices’. What a clown. Also, I didn’t realise that there was a pop-up version. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) November 9, 2019

You. Don’t/can’t. Read. 🛑 — press sec’s lyin’ wonky eye (@pressecwonkyeye) November 9, 2019

Plugging his book, while complaining about Hunter Biden. The irony kills me. — justin (@MurphyFerguson) November 9, 2019

