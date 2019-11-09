Quantcast
Internet buries Trump for boasting he just finished reading Don Jr’s book: ‘You didn’t read any book, Donny’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to boast that he had finished reading Donald Trump Jr’s book “Triggered” in an obvious plug to get fans to purchase it.

As might be expected, most Twitter commenters were skeptical that the president, who has a notoriously short attention span, bothered to read more than the title.

Trump wrote, “Just finished reading my son Donald’s just out new book, ‘Triggered.’ It is really good! He, along with many of us, was very unfairly treated. But we all fight back, and we always win!”

As one of the first commenters noted, “You didn’t read any book, Donny.”

See a sampling below:

