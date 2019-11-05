Is Trump attending LSU-Alabama game because he’s ‘desperately searching for a sporting event where his ass won’t get booed”?
“Oh god, he’s just going to keep going to sports events until they don’t boo him, isn’t he?”
President Donald Trump reportedly plans to attend a high-profile college football game in the deep red state of Alabama Saturday, a decision that critics are speculating is evidence that the White House is trying to find a public sporting event where the president won’t be booed by the crowd.
Saturday’s game, a match-up between No. 1 ranked University of Alabama and No. 2 ranked Louisiana State University, is the president’s third attempt in as many weeks to bask in the cheers of thousands of sports fans.
“World Series was in D.C. so he felt like going, then was startled to get booed,” tweeted Intercept editor Ryan Grim. “So he went to a UFC fight to prove some people don’t hate him. That turned out to be untrue, so now he’s still hunting.”
Grim called the president’s decision to attend the game in that context “genuinely sad.”
This is genuinely sad. https://t.co/2arf9f5wSQ
— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 4, 2019
Drew Magary, a former writer for Deadspin who likely would have already written this article had he and the rest of the site’s staff not last week left en masse due to restrictive editorial directives from the outlet’s private equity owners, mocked the president’s decision on Twitter.
“Desperately searching for a sporting event where his ass won’t get booed,” said Magary.
Other social media users joined in the ridicule.
Trump going to progressively more conservative sports events in the hope of not getting booed https://t.co/f8X0r1HCRZ
— 🦃 rent 🦃 control 🦃 (@AllezLesBoulez) November 4, 2019
A college town probably not the best place to go if you’re looking not to get booed, even if it is Alabama. https://t.co/EjsbBQQVZV
— Cowardly John Brown (@MitchellCares) November 4, 2019
If Trump is booed at the Alabama game, opined Media Matters editor-at-large Parker Molloy with a sense of rising dread, the president will probably continue looking for games until he gets what he wants.
“Oh god,” said Molloy, “he’s just going to keep going to sports events until they don’t boo him, isn’t
CNN
Trump won’t let the GOP admit he did anything wrong — and that’s why they’re screwed: CNN’s Borger
President Donald Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during his infamous July 25th phone call.
However, damning testimony keeps undercutting the president's defenses, as now European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland has admitted under oath that that he explicitly told Ukraine that its military aid would not be released unless it agreed to launch investigations that would benefit the president politically.
Trump Jr releases provocative book defending father
Donald Trump Jr. released a book Tuesday that rails against the left as he admitted he had caught the political bug and may consider running for office in the future.
In "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US," the president's son fiercely defends his father and slams mainstream media and political opponents including Hillary Clinton.
"This is the book that the leftist elites don't want you to read!" screams a blurb on Amazon, adding that "no topic is spared from political correctness."Trump Jr. dedicates the 300-page part memoir to "deplorables," a clear dig at Clinton who used the term to describe Trump supporters during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The book quickly rose to third on Amazon's list of bestselling books after the president on Monday encouraged his 66.5 million Twitter followers to order a copy.
Brain-scanning helmet helps track children in motion
Scientists have used a modified bike helmet to create a device that can monitor brain activity in children in realtime.
The technology may eventually be used on patients with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and epilepsy, they reported Tuesday in Nature Communications.
Researchers inserted a wearable magnetoencephalography (MEG) device into a standard bike helmet, and successfully recorded the brain's response to maternal touch in children aged two to five.
With standard equipment, it is very difficult to scan children under the age of eight, said Matthew Brookes, who worked on the device and authored the report.