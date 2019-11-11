‘It’s not a game show’: Soledad O’Brien reams CNN host for fretting over impeachment TV ratings

Soledad O’Brien, a former CNN host, slammed the network over the weekend for what she referred to as “Cillizza-level inanity,” referring to contributor Chris Cillizza.

In a Sunday segment on CNN’s Reliable Sources, host Brian Stelter wondered about the ratings for the “first episode” of the public impeachment hearings.

“I hate to talk this way,” Stelter said. “Will the Democrats put on a powerful first episode? Will they convince people to keep watching?”

“Why is CNN so stupid about important shit?” O’Brien wrote on Twitter. “This is Cillizza-level inanity. Brian should be ashamed of himself.”

Stelter replied following the show.

“Thank you Soledad. your tweets are always so uplifting,” he observed. “This segment was informed by what a House leadership aide told CNN: ‘The first hour of a hearing and the first hearing has got to be a blockbuster.’ I think that person is right. If you disagree, say so!’

“My tweets aren’t intended to be uplifting—they’re intended to be accurate,” O’Brien clarified in her response to Stelter.

She added: “A house leadership aide might be —um—wrong. Maybe good reporting on the issue will drive people to watch. Because it’s important. It’s not a game show and you should stop treating it as such.”

Read the tweets below.

Why is cnn so stupid about important shit? This is Cillizza-level inanity. Brian should be ashamed of himself. https://t.co/57TUUEeNwB — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 10, 2019

Thank you Soledad. your tweets are always so uplifting. This segment was informed by what a House leadership aide told CNN: "The first hour of a hearing and the first hearing has got to be a blockbuster." I think that person is right. If you disagree, say so! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 10, 2019

My tweets aren’t intended to be uplifting—they’re intended to be accurate. A house leadership aide might be —um—wrong. Maybe good reporting on the issue will drive people to watch. Because it’s important. It’s not a game show and you should stop treating it as such. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 10, 2019

I've never treated this as a game show. But you know — given your line of work! — that this event is happening on multiple levels. On one level: democracy. On another level: television. Multiple things, all true at the same time. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 10, 2019