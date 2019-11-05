Japan’s kabuki harnesses the Force for Star Wars performance
From a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars is coming to a traditional Japanese kabuki theatre stage for a one-off performance in Tokyo celebrating the blockbuster cinema series.
Kabuki actors will swap their samurai swords for lightsabers to perform the adaptation of the wildly popular series later this month, ahead the release of the final film in the main Star Wars saga.
Ichikawa Ebizo, among the biggest names in Japan’s heavily choreographed kabuki world, will star as Kylo Ren, the son of Han Solo, who is drawn to the dark side.
Disney said it plans to invite at least 25 couples to the performance, which will also be live-streamed.
“‘Star Wars kabuki’ will depict the sagas of love and loss for the Skywalker family that stretch for more than 40 years,” Ichikawa said in the statement.
“It will be a show that both Star Wars fans and kabuki fans will enjoy.”
The new Star Wars film, which hits movie theaters from December 20, will be the final episode of the Star Wars epic that began four decades ago.
The multi-generational saga of the Skywalker clan is a global phenomenon, with Japan no exception, particularly among those who remember the original trilogy released in the 1970s and 1980s.
And Star Wars is said to have been influenced throughout the years by Japan.
Director J.J. Abrams has said Ren’s fractured facemask was inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi, where cracks are repaired with silver or gold and highlighted rather than hidden.
The production comes as kabuki actively adopts new themes to appeal to a wider audience, adapting popular comic books and other works in a bid to draw in new viewers.
The artform with its set pieces and historical weight is often associated with kimono-clad elderly patrons, and adaptations of popular comic books like “One Piece” and “Naruto” are an attempt to shake off a stuffy image.
It has even embraced virtual reality, with kabuki star Nakamura Shido performing alongside giant screens featuring virtual reality character Hatsune Miku.
© 2019 AFP
‘Read the transcript’ T-shirt defense by Trump campaign brutally fact-checked by MSNBC’s Brian Williams
MSNBC anchor Brian Williams offered a harsh fact check of President Donald Trump's latest defense.
"Read the transcript," is the president's latest mantra.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1191367365260394499
Trump supporters wore T-shirts with the same message at a Monday night campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky.
https://twitter.com/justinsink/status/1191499400444555264
https://twitter.com/markknoller/status/1191503388099432448
"It was impossible to miss the T-shirts saying 'read the transcript' -- except that we can’t," he noted.
"As the president knows, it was never released, just this summary. What we know is not the exact wording that the president used when speaking on the telephone with the president of Ukraine," he explained.
Seth Meyers hilariously reveals what a GOP ‘freedom to vote’ bill would look like
Comedian Seth Meyers scolded Republicans for the latests defenses of President Donald Trump.
The host played a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News.
"You have to accept that President Trump is president," Graham said. "That's the problem, they don't accept that President Trump won the election and America hates a sore loser as much as any country on the planet."
"This is an unfair process being driven by sore-losers," Graham added.
Meyers fact-checked the South Carolina Republican.
"They're sore losers? They won the midterms," Meyers reminded.
"You guys are the ones who, whenever you lose, pass a bunch of laws making it harder to vote," he said. "That's why Republicans love Voter I.D. and gerrymandering so much."
Florida commissioners echo Trump’s claim of ‘fake news’ — while blocking library’s NYT subscription
President Donald Trump had only been in office for eight days when he first bashed The New York Times as "fake news" on Twitter.
Since then -- despite taking a solemn oath to defend the free press -- he has made the allegation three dozen times.
The newspaper has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Trump White House, but Trump's message been received by his supporters.
"The Citrus County Commission came to a consensus at the end of October: The county should not spend roughly $2,700 annually to buy digital subscriptions to the New York Times for the 70,000 library-card holders who reside in the county," the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.