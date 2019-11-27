Quantcast
Jeanine Pirro gets ruthlessly mocked after bragging about being at the White House: You at Betty Ford?

Published

1 min ago

on

Sometimes Fox News host Jeanine Pirro posted a photo of herself outside the White House asking her Twitter followers, “Guess where I am.”

While it was an attempt at a “humble” brag, Pirro was ruthlessly mocked for not knowing where she was. Some questioned if she was mentally sound while others asked if shew as drunk again. Pirro’s reputation has earned her overwhelming mockery on “Saturday Night Life,” which portrays her as a loud, drunk host going off on angry rants.

The overwhelming accumulation of responses alleged that Pirro was somewhere involving alcohol, the others compared her location to hell.

You can see a selection of the tweets below:

More Than Two Years after Trump claimed ‘Obama had my wires tapped’ a soon-to-be released DOJ report will debunk his lie

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

The U.S. Dept. of Justice will soon release a long-awaited report that is expected to debunk, among a multitude of far right conspiracy theories and lies, President Donald Trump’s false claim that President Barack Obama wire tapped and spied on him, his campaign, and possibly even his transition team.

Less than two months into his term, seemingly out of nowhere, President Trump took to Twitter to deliver this astonishing claim:https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/837989835818287106

He would go on to make other wholly unsupported allegations, like these:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1117787850399989766https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1129343742748569601

Florida man steals fire chief’s truck — then nearly sets himself on fire while in jail

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

A Florida man is accused of starting several fires throughout Cocoa before stealing a fire truck, police told FloridaToday.com.

According to the report, Michael Simpson was spotted Tuesday morning, throwing a brick around outside of a credit union. He momentarily laid down in the bank's drive-thru and then urinated on the grass.

He was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail, where he proceeded to take out matches and light the tank top he was wearing on fire, the arrest report said.

Washington Post columnist explains the sinister reasons Trump wants a ‘War on Thanksgiving’

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

Washington Post columnist Max Boot believes that President Donald Trump wants a "War on Thanksgiving" for very sinister reasons.

During his Florida rally Tuesday, Trump announced that "some people" don't want to say "Thanksgiving" anymore. It was a claim that was news to progressives on Twitter, joking that no one told them. A liberal Twitter account mocked the claim with the hashtag #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving, to which many replied: "Thanksgiving."

