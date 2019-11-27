Jeanine Pirro gets ruthlessly mocked after bragging about being at the White House: You at Betty Ford?

Sometimes Fox News host Jeanine Pirro posted a photo of herself outside the White House asking her Twitter followers, “Guess where I am.”

Guess where I am. pic.twitter.com/xwT9oRxSO9 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

While it was an attempt at a “humble” brag, Pirro was ruthlessly mocked for not knowing where she was. Some questioned if she was mentally sound while others asked if shew as drunk again. Pirro’s reputation has earned her overwhelming mockery on “Saturday Night Life,” which portrays her as a loud, drunk host going off on angry rants.

The overwhelming accumulation of responses alleged that Pirro was somewhere involving alcohol, the others compared her location to hell.

You can see a selection of the tweets below:

#CrazyTown looking for a box of wine 🍷 — No Quarter 🥊 (@IndianarSkeet) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

certainly not in Westchester County, where we voters had enough of your grandstanding antics — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 27, 2019

Up Trump’s a$$ ? — Arthur Goodman (@ArthurG92848910) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Straight outta your ever-loving mind! — Twin_Mom_18 (@Opposite_Endz) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Drunktown? — DeepState McQuaid (@ThierryBrasseu5) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The devil’s lair? — Facts Matter (@onereality7) November 27, 2019

Under a lot of makeup. — Ken Meltzer (@ken_meltzer) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Between wine boxes? — Soren McCarthy (@SorenMcCarthy) November 27, 2019

If you don’t know, maybe it’s time to quit drinking — Mike Wallace (@MikeWal95246061) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Betty Ford Clinic? — Kat B. (@PissedoffPaiute) November 27, 2019

Bottom of a bottle? — Susan Stone 🎃 (@SusanStone12) November 27, 2019

I hope Moscow — tthun (@thun_thomas) November 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In denial? — Amir Talai (@AmirTalai) November 27, 2019

Clearly a place you dont belong? Kind of like Trump. #ImpeachTheMFTraitor — Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) November 27, 2019