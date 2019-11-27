Jeanine Pirro gets ruthlessly mocked after bragging about being at the White House: You at Betty Ford?
Sometimes Fox News host Jeanine Pirro posted a photo of herself outside the White House asking her Twitter followers, “Guess where I am.”
Guess where I am. pic.twitter.com/xwT9oRxSO9
— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 27, 2019
While it was an attempt at a “humble” brag, Pirro was ruthlessly mocked for not knowing where she was. Some questioned if she was mentally sound while others asked if shew as drunk again. Pirro’s reputation has earned her overwhelming mockery on “Saturday Night Life,” which portrays her as a loud, drunk host going off on angry rants.
The overwhelming accumulation of responses alleged that Pirro was somewhere involving alcohol, the others compared her location to hell.
You can see a selection of the tweets below:
#CrazyTown looking for a box of wine 🍷
— No Quarter 🥊 (@IndianarSkeet) November 27, 2019
certainly not in Westchester County, where we voters had enough of your grandstanding antics
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 27, 2019
Up Trump’s a$$ ?
— Arthur Goodman (@ArthurG92848910) November 27, 2019
Straight outta your ever-loving mind!
— Twin_Mom_18 (@Opposite_Endz) November 27, 2019
Drunktown?
— DeepState McQuaid (@ThierryBrasseu5) November 27, 2019
The devil’s lair?
— Facts Matter (@onereality7) November 27, 2019
Under a lot of makeup.
— Ken Meltzer (@ken_meltzer) November 27, 2019
Between wine boxes?
— Soren McCarthy (@SorenMcCarthy) November 27, 2019
If you don’t know, maybe it’s time to quit drinking
— Mike Wallace (@MikeWal95246061) November 27, 2019
Betty Ford Clinic?
— Kat B. (@PissedoffPaiute) November 27, 2019
Bottom of a bottle?
— Susan Stone 🎃 (@SusanStone12) November 27, 2019
I hope Moscow
— tthun (@thun_thomas) November 27, 2019
In denial?
— Amir Talai (@AmirTalai) November 27, 2019
Clearly a place you dont belong? Kind of like Trump. #ImpeachTheMFTraitor
— Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) November 27, 2019