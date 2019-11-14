Jon Huntsman announces 2020 bid for Utah Governor
This coming 2020, Jon Huntsman Jr. will be running for Utah governor, Fox 13 reports.
In a YouTube video posted Thursday morning, Huntsman said that the state has been his home “for a very long time, and will be for a very long time.”
“We’ve served our country in the top two diplomatic posts in the world. Now we feel it is time to give back to our home state, again,” he said.
Huntsman was the governor of Utah from 2005 until 2009. When his term ended, he became the United States ambassador of China. In 2012, he ran for president as a Republican.
Watch the video below:
Second official confirms Trump’s call with Gordon Sondland as evidence for latest bombshell grows: report
According to the Associated Press, a source is saying that a second US embassy official overheard President Trump’s call with Sondland regarding Ukraine moving forward with investigating Trump's political rivals.
Bill Taylor, the president's top diplomat in Ukraine, testified Wednesday that he learned last week from a staffer, after he was deposed in a closed-door hearing, about an incident that took place a day after Trump's call to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Pelosi smacks down Fox News reporter’s question — and hilariously explains to Trump what ‘exculpatory’ means
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday smacked down Fox News reporter Chad Pergram after he insinuated that House Democrats seemed "excited" about the prospect of impeaching President Donald Trump.
During a press conference, Pergram asked Pelosi, "Why would the public not think that the House is dead set on a course to impeach the president when all of this milieu was going on?"
"All this milieu is a seeking of the truth," she replied. "It's called an inquiry."
Pelosi at this point turned to the camera and seemed to address Trump directly.
"And if the president has something that is exculpatory -- Mr. President, that means if you have anything that shows your innocence -- then he should make that known," she said. "And that's part of the inquiry. So far we haven't seen that."
‘That’s bribery’: Nancy Pelosi explains why Trump is in deeper water than he thinks
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday explained why President Donald Trump could be guilty of attempted bribery.
At a press conference, Pelosi pointed out that bribery is named in the U.S. Constitution as an impeachable offense.
"What is the bribe?" the Speaker was asked.
"The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance [from Ukraine] in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That is bribery," she explained.
Watch the video from Fox News.