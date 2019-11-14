Jon Huntsman announces 2020 bid for Utah Governor

This coming 2020, Jon Huntsman Jr. will be running for Utah governor, Fox 13 reports.

In a YouTube video posted Thursday morning, Huntsman said that the state has been his home “for a very long time, and will be for a very long time.”

“We’ve served our country in the top two diplomatic posts in the world. Now we feel it is time to give back to our home state, again,” he said.

Huntsman was the governor of Utah from 2005 until 2009. When his term ended, he became the United States ambassador of China. In 2012, he ran for president as a Republican.

Watch the video below: