‘Just not a serious opinion in 2019’: Critics pan Joe Biden claim that marijuana is a gateway drug
“Perpetuating unsubstantiated theories like this hurts people.”
Critics of former Vice President Joe Biden attacked remarks made by the Democrat Saturday in Las Vegas that appeared to endorse the long-discredited myth that marijuana is a gateway drug.
“Perpetuating unsubstantiated theories like this hurts people,” said attorney and activist Eliza Orlins.
Biden, one of the top contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, made the comments at a town hall in Las Vegas.
“The truth of the matter is, there’s not nearly been enough evidence that has been acquired as to whether or not it is a gateway drug,” said Biden, who added he’d want to know more about the science before committing to full legalization of the plant.
“The gateway drug thing is just not a serious opinion in 2019,” tweeted The Atlantic‘s Adam Serwer.
The gateway drug thing is just not a serious opinion in 2019. https://t.co/sMEAe23uo5
— *Palpatine voice* UNLIMITED DADPUNS🍝 (@AdamSerwer) November 18, 2019
Research since at least 2002 has disproven the longstanding myth that marijuana is a gateway to other drugs.
“It is not a question anymore,” said attorney Scott Hechinger, who added that the cost of incarceration is well known.
There are actual studies. It is not a question anymore. Marijuana is not a “gateway drug.” But the impact of criminalization *is* known. It drives broken windows policing & devastates Black & brown communities. https://t.co/27sHzudQ9H
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) November 18, 2019
As The Washington Post reported, Biden’s remarks Saturday are in step with his decades-long career in Washington as a senator from Delaware:
Throughout most of his legislative career, Biden championed tough criminal penalties for possession, including in the 1994 crime bill, which many critics have since linked to a rapid rise in mass incarceration and mass policing. Biden, who oversaw the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, was one of the bill’s key authors, so much so that he later took to calling it the “1994 Biden Crime Bill.”
Even as he’s shifted his stance on harsh penalties for nonviolent drug crimes, Biden has a long record of skepticism toward full marijuana legalization.
“Finger firmly on the pulse of 1994,” author A. R. Moxon tweeted wryly of Biden.
By contrast, Biden’s top-tier opponents in the 2020 primary Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), as well as candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), have advocated for legalization of marijuana at the federal level.
“Too many lives were ruined due to the disastrous criminalization of marijuana,” Sanders said on October 24 upon release of his plan.
A Thursday poll from Pew Research showed that 78% of Democrats believe marijuana should be legalized. Two-thirds of all Americans support legalization.
2020 Election
How Trump’s presidency could cost Susan Collins reelection: The Maine GOP senator is ‘in a terrible position’
In the past, getting reelected was never a problem for Sen. Susan Collins. The Maine Republican, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, was reelected by 17% in 2002, 23% in 2008 and 37% in 2014. But that was before the incredibly divisive presidency of Donald Trump. And journalist David Sharp, in a report for the Associated Press (AP), stresses that Trump could be the “biggest hurdle” in Collins’ battle to win a fifth term.
In the past, Collins — who is conservative but not far-right — was quite popular in Maine, a blue state. But distancing herself from Trump’s controversies and far-right agenda has proven difficult for Collins. And Sharp notes that thanks to the impeachment inquiry Trump is facing, Collins might be forced to take a stand on whether or not he should remain in the White House: if Trump is impeached in the U.S. House of Representatives, the 66-year-old senator would later be asked to vote “guilty” or “not guilty” on articles of impeachment in a Senate trial.
2020 Election
GOP congresswoman’s impeachment hearings stunt fueled a $1 million fundraising haul for her Democratic opponent
For those watching any of last week's congressional impeachment hearings a few Republicans stood out, but one in particular tried to make a name for herself – and did, though not perhaps the way she had hoped. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (photo), a Republican representing a large portion of upstate New York north of Albany, had a few tricks up her sleeve. It turns out her stunts didn't impress her opponent's supporters.
Tedra Cobb, a Democrat and former county legislator who is running to unseat Stefanik in just three days took in $1 million as a result of Rep. Stefanik's antics, stunts, and false claims.
2020 Election
‘Too clever for its own good’: Progressives concerned over Warren’s new Medicare for All strategy
"The idea that the next Democratic president could pass a major public option bill and then, perhaps after the 2022 midterm elections, be in a position to pass actual Medicare for All is just not tenable. It's just not."
While Sen. Elizabeth Warren received praise from some high-profile Medicare for All proponents after the 2020 Democratic candidate released a detailed "transition plan" on Friday, progressive critics of the proposal openly worried the proposal reveals gaps in her commitment to the goal of universal healthcare, a naivety about the political fight needed to get there—or both.