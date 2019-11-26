Lawyers argue that discriminating against gays in Missouri is legal while appealing $20 million discrimination verdict

After a nearly $20 million verdict in an employment discrimination case, lawyers for Missouri’s St. Louis County argued in post-trial motions that it’s legal for the state to discriminate against gay people, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

In the October 25 verdict, a jury ordered the county to pay Sgt. Keith Wildhaber almost $20 million for “discrimination and retaliation by county police.” According to Wildhaber, he was told to “tone down his gayness” and was passed up for promotion 23 times. After he filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), he was transferred to a precinct far from his home in retaliation.

In their attempt to have the award amended, lawyers from the Lewis Rice law firm said county officials “openly and publicly stated their disdain for the state of Missouri law on sexual orientation discrimination.”

“But they are also fiduciaries, responsible to the taxpayers, and must respect the current state of the law, no matter how much they are disappointed by its failure to protect all groups deserving of protection,” their motion read.

According to the lawyers, Wildhaber brought his suit under the Missouri Human Rights Act, which “does not currently offer protections against sexual orientation discrimination.”

“In the end, a Jury of County residents was permitted to adjudge an un-pleaded claim that Plaintiff knows does not exist under the MHRA,” the motion continued. “And the Jury awarded extreme punitive damages for ’outrageous conduct’ upon a claim that Missouri law does not currently recognize.”

County Executive Sam Page said last month that he was “horrified and surprised” at the county’s lawyers’ argument and that he doesn’t “want to see it used again.” Additionally, County Counselor Beth Orwick said she had instructed the lawyers not to make the argument and was “mortified and surprised” when they did anyway.

“I co-sponsored the Missouri Non-Discrimination Act bill in 2006 when I was in the state Legislature,” Page said on Tuesday after the lawyers’ strategy became public. “Sadly, it did not pass then and is still not law today. I would not have authorized an appeal of the crippling monetary award without also pursuing a settlement or without making major changes to the leadership of the department and the training of its officers.”

