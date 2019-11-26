Lawyers argue that discriminating against gays in Missouri is legal while appealing $20 million discrimination verdict
After a nearly $20 million verdict in an employment discrimination case, lawyers for Missouri’s St. Louis County argued in post-trial motions that it’s legal for the state to discriminate against gay people, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
In the October 25 verdict, a jury ordered the county to pay Sgt. Keith Wildhaber almost $20 million for “discrimination and retaliation by county police.” According to Wildhaber, he was told to “tone down his gayness” and was passed up for promotion 23 times. After he filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), he was transferred to a precinct far from his home in retaliation.
In their attempt to have the award amended, lawyers from the Lewis Rice law firm said county officials “openly and publicly stated their disdain for the state of Missouri law on sexual orientation discrimination.”
“But they are also fiduciaries, responsible to the taxpayers, and must respect the current state of the law, no matter how much they are disappointed by its failure to protect all groups deserving of protection,” their motion read.
According to the lawyers, Wildhaber brought his suit under the Missouri Human Rights Act, which “does not currently offer protections against sexual orientation discrimination.”
“In the end, a Jury of County residents was permitted to adjudge an un-pleaded claim that Plaintiff knows does not exist under the MHRA,” the motion continued. “And the Jury awarded extreme punitive damages for ’outrageous conduct’ upon a claim that Missouri law does not currently recognize.”
County Executive Sam Page said last month that he was “horrified and surprised” at the county’s lawyers’ argument and that he doesn’t “want to see it used again.” Additionally, County Counselor Beth Orwick said she had instructed the lawyers not to make the argument and was “mortified and surprised” when they did anyway.
“I co-sponsored the Missouri Non-Discrimination Act bill in 2006 when I was in the state Legislature,” Page said on Tuesday after the lawyers’ strategy became public. “Sadly, it did not pass then and is still not law today. I would not have authorized an appeal of the crippling monetary award without also pursuing a settlement or without making major changes to the leadership of the department and the training of its officers.”
Watch a report on the story from KMOV below:
‘Instead of subtweeting — testify’: John Bolton ripped to ribbons over his cryptic ‘national security’ message
Former Ambassador John Bolton took to Twitter Tuesday to claim a deep-state conspiracy was afoot to undermine American national security.
"It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority," Bolton tweeted, followed by a hashtag of his own name.
Twitter users took the tweet two different ways. One was political nerds demanding if he has such a concern about the U.S. being attacked from within that he should talk to Congress about it. Another perspective was confirmation that Trump was the one from "inside" he should be talking about. Bolton played coy in the tweet, not indicating if he ascribed to the conspiracy theories about the "deep state" or if he believed Trump was a reason for concern.
Bill Barr caught in a lie as documents outline Trump administration’s involvement in racist ‘citizenship question’ for 2020 census
According to newly released documents, the U.S. Census Bureau under President Trump was in direct communication with the late GOP gerrymandering expert Thomas Hofeller, despite claims from the Department of Justice that there was no proof of contact between the two.
A 2015 study authored by Hofeller which favored a “citizenship question” on the 2020 Census because it “would be advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites” in 2021 and beyond was used by the Trump administration and GOP strategists as a political weapon against their non-white Democratic opponents -- a tactic that was repeatedly denied by the Trump administration, Law & Crime reports.
Firefighters battle new blaze in California
Hundreds of California firefighters on Tuesday battled a wind-driven brushfire that grew out of control overnight near Santa Barbara, threatening thousands of homes and prompting evacuation orders.
The so-called "Cave Fire" that started around 4:00 pm on Monday in Los Padres National Forest, grew to 4,100 acres (1,659 hectares) overnight as it moved toward populated areas in the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and nearby communities.
Some 600 firefighters were battling the blaze that prompted evacuation orders for about 2,400 homes.
Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said helicopters and fix-wing tankers were assisting the firefighters who faced steep, rugged terrain.