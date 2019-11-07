Lindsey Graham follows Trump in refusing to endorse Jeff Sessions: ‘He knows what he’s getting into’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has refused to endorse former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to become the next Alabama Senator even though the two men are in the same party and worked together for years in the U.S. Senate.
According to CBS News correspondent Alan He, Graham was asked on Thursday if he planned to support the former attorney general’s election bid.
“No I will stay out of the primary,” Graham replied. “I think Jeff Sessions was a great Senator, I’m not going to get involved in Alabama politics…Jeff knows what he’s getting into…”
Senator Graham when asked if he'd consider endorsing Jeff Sessions: "No I will stay out of the primary. I think Jeff Sessions was a great Senator, I'm not going to get involved in Alabama politics…Jeff knows what he's getting into…"
— Alan He (@alanhe) November 7, 2019
President Donald Trump has also signaled that he will not support Sessions.
Breaking Banner
Former Republican senator goes scorched earth on ‘spineless’ GOPers and ‘impeachable’ Trump for inciting a civil war
In an interview with the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin, former Sen. William Cohen (R-ME) launched a fusillade of attacks at members of his party for sticking with Donald Trump despite a multitude of impeachable offenses.
Cohen, who crossed the aisle to serve as Defense Secretary under former President Bill Clinton, was unsparing in his criticism, saying the modern GOP is "spineless" and standing by while the president launches vicious attacks left and right at his enemies.
Breaking Banner
Republican consultant warns endangered GOP senators to avoid Trump like the plague on the campaign trail
Republican consultant Liz Mair has written an editorial in the New York Times warning GOP lawmakers that they should avoid bringing President Donald Trump to their rallies if they face tight races next year.
Citing the fate that befell ousted Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who lost just one night after holding a rally with the president, Mair argues that Trump has not proven he can be a difference maker for endangered GOP incumbents.
"That is a huge problem for Joni Ernst, Cory Gardner -- and yes, perhaps even Mitch McConnell," she writes. "These senators enter re-election campaigns struggling with poor approval numbers, according to Morning Consult. At 37 percent, just a notch above Mr. Bevin’s, Mr. McConnell’s are actually the most worrying. And a shocking 50 percent disapprove of the job he’s doing."
Cyclist who flipped off Trump beats Republican incumbent in local Virginia election
A cyclist who was fired after flipping the bird -- making a rude single-fingered gesture -- to US President Donald Trump's motorcade has been elected to local office in Virginia.
Juli Briskman, whose one-handed salute was captured in an AFP photograph that went viral, beat the Republican incumbent to a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in state elections that saw Trump's Republican party suffer a series of stinging defeats.
The single mother of two teens lost her job as a marketing analyst for a United States government and military subcontractor after the snapshot of her gesture spread across media and the internet in 2017, bringing her insults and threats.