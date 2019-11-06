Quantcast
Maddow breaks down how Trump is destroying Republicans in state after state

2 mins ago

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC broke down how President Donald Trump has decimated the Republican Party in state after state.

“Since Donald Trump was elected president in November of 2016, there have been ten state legislative houses — either state Senates or state Houses — that have flipped in terms of which party controls them,” Maddow reported.

“The first one was in Washington State, the Senate there flipped from Republican control to Democratic control,” she explained. “And then — all on one night, election night 2018 — the Colorado Senate flipped, the Maine Senate flipped, the Minnesota House flipped, the New Hampshire House flipped, the New Hampshire Senate flipped, the Connecticut Senate flipped and the New York Senate all flipped, and all of them flipped from Republican control to Democratic control,” she noted.

The host put up a graphic showing news headlines about the shifts in power.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” graphic (screengrab)

“And then last night the first call we got from the Associated Press at 9:29 eastern time was that the Virginia Senate would also flip — also from Republican control to Democratic control. And then after I got off the air for the first iteration of our show last night, the AP made the call not just for the Virginia Senate but the Virginia House as well,” she noted.

“And so what that means is since Donald Trump has been president in all in eight different states the house or the Senate in the state legislature — ten state legislative houses overall — have flipped party control,” she noted. “Since Trump has been president.”

“And every single one of them has flipped from Republican control to Democratic control,” she explained.

“So last night’s off-year elections are exciting to Democrats. Right, even in a deep Red State like Mississippi where they didn’t quite pull it off, last night’s election results are energizing to Democrats for obvious reasons,” She explained.

“And for converse reasons, the same results I’m sure made today feel pretty overcast, pretty cloudily from the point of view of, say, the Republican Party broadly, the Republican-controlled White House looking ahead to 2020, specifically the West Wing in that White House where there sits Republican President Donald Trump staring down the start of his re-election campaign and his simultaneous impeachment in Washington,” Maddow concluded.

Watch:

