‘Malignant narcissist’ Trump gets brutally mocked for cheerful stock market tweet after GOP’s stunning losses

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted out a cheerful update on the stock market following Republican losses in Kentucky and Virginia — and other social media users dunked him in mockery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high Monday, but analysts warned the next decade could be far weaker for investors.

That didn’t stop the president from boasting about the short-term gains in the wake of losses by his close ally, Gov. Matt Bevin, and GOP legislators in Virginia.

“Stock Markets (all three) hit another ALL TIME & HISTORIC HIGH yesterday!” Trump tweeted. “You are sooo lucky to have me as your President (just kidding!). Spend your money well!”

Trump was swiftly met with ridicule from other Twitter users.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
