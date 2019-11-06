‘Malignant narcissist’ Trump gets brutally mocked for cheerful stock market tweet after GOP’s stunning losses

President Donald Trump tweeted out a cheerful update on the stock market following Republican losses in Kentucky and Virginia — and other social media users dunked him in mockery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high Monday, but analysts warned the next decade could be far weaker for investors.

That didn’t stop the president from boasting about the short-term gains in the wake of losses by his close ally, Gov. Matt Bevin, and GOP legislators in Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stock Markets (all three) hit another ALL TIME & HISTORIC HIGH yesterday!” Trump tweeted. “You are sooo lucky to have me as your President (just kidding!). Spend your money well!”

Stock Markets (all three) hit another ALL TIME & HISTORIC HIGH yesterday! You are sooo lucky to have me as your President (just kidding!). Spend your money well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

Trump was swiftly met with ridicule from other Twitter users.

ADVERTISEMENT

I am. I’m sending it to as many Democratic candidates as I can. Also, you’re being impeached. — Miss Behavior (@Rbrbndgrl) November 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The market has a positive day and Trump brags, acts like he’s personally handing us all a big bag of money. Of course, smart people know that’s not how the stock market works. Trump obviously, isn’t very smart. Typical Trump con-job. — Shaun McCarron (@DemandFactsNow) November 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Impeachment proceedings are great for the stock market! — Christine G (@small4lyfe) November 6, 2019

I hear IMPEACHMENT FUTURES are the safe bet STOCK to invest in now. — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) November 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

20% of the population owns most of the shares of stocks in this country. Do you think the average American has a significant amount of stock to just cash in and spend? The stock market is not a good indicator of how well the people are doing. Most of us are struggling. — Elasa YangGang☂️ (@CrystalsLady) November 6, 2019

You're not "just kidding." You're never "just kidding." Folks, when a malignant narcissist tells you who they are, believe them. — Cinnamon Roll (@cnmnrol) November 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You know most Americans can’t afford to be in stock market. You know a big boost in the stock market is from corp buybacks. You know the market is too expensive for average Americans to benefit from it. You know the stock market is NOT the economy. — To Pontiki (@TPontiki) November 6, 2019

What money?

What percentage of Americans have investments in the stock market?

What percentage of those people have investments that are not tied to college funds or retirement?

Only a fraction of Americans will have more access to money.

You are such a poor leader. — Common_Sense (@not2early) November 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

We were sooo lucky to have President Obama get the economy back on track. You are just borrowing money to increase our deficits. Plus, you sold us out to Russia. We are NOT lucky to have #TraitorTrump in the White House! — Leta Lestrange (@LetaLestrange17) November 6, 2019

Stock Markets (all three) his another ALL TIME & HISTORIC HIGH as Impeachment approaches! * we told you impeaching the turd wouldn’t hurt the economy — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) November 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Markets did helluva mo better when @BarackObama lived @whitehouse And yes, sooo lucky to have had him as our President (just imagine if 6x’s bankrupt Trump would’ve navigated that mess W. Bush left US)‽ #WednesdayWisdom#VoteBlueNoMatterWho pic.twitter.com/m55oWKC9OM — AJ (@smartlyjoan) November 6, 2019

….If the Republican senators are smart and wants to keep their jobs then they will have to open their eyes and realize supporting country is the winning choice over the party. — (@fortismind) November 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

96% chance @realDonaldTrump wants the public to spend money because it’s overwhelmingly obvious that the corporations he gave a trillion dollar tax cut to aren’t spending theirs. — Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) November 6, 2019

Sooo lucky! Too bad the economy is more than just stock prices inflated by huge corporate buybacks.https://t.co/n1nPgfRHyN — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) November 6, 2019