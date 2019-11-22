Mar-a-Lago to host event for conspiracy nuts who believed Obama was a secret Muslim

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is hosting an event for a far-right organization that once spread bogus conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama being a secret Muslim.

The Washington Post reports that Trump’s prized Florida resort on Saturday night will play host to the Center for Security Policy, a group that believes “mainstream Muslim organizations in the United States are secretly agents of anti-American jihad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold notes that the far-right group’s event at Mar-a-Lago marks a major shift in the club’s operations, as it used to regularly hold high-priced events for major charitable organizations.

All that changed, however, after Trump called some of the white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia “very fine people,” and the charity ball business at the club began to sink.

“In their place, Mar-a-Lago has attracted some Trump superfans, who have thrown banquets and other events to help the president’s bottom line,” writes Fahrenthold. “And it has attracted new customers aligned with Trump’s hard-right politics.”

The center was founded by right-wing Trump supporter Frank Gaffney, and the president cited the group’s “research” in 2016 to justify his call to ban all Muslims from entering the United States.