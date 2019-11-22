Mar-a-Lago to host event for conspiracy nuts who believed Obama was a secret Muslim

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is hosting an event for a far-right organization that once spread bogus conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama being a secret Muslim.
The Washington Post reports that Trump’s prized Florida resort on Saturday night will play host to the Center for Security Policy, a group that believes “mainstream Muslim organizations in the United States are secretly agents of anti-American jihad.”
Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold notes that the far-right group’s event at Mar-a-Lago marks a major shift in the club’s operations, as it used to regularly hold high-priced events for major charitable organizations.
All that changed, however, after Trump called some of the white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia “very fine people,” and the charity ball business at the club began to sink.
“In their place, Mar-a-Lago has attracted some Trump superfans, who have thrown banquets and other events to help the president’s bottom line,” writes Fahrenthold. “And it has attracted new customers aligned with Trump’s hard-right politics.”
The center was founded by right-wing Trump supporter Frank Gaffney, and the president cited the group’s “research” in 2016 to justify his call to ban all Muslims from entering the United States.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.