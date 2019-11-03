McDonald’s CEO out after revelation about ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s announced Sunday that president and CEO Steve Easterbrook was out after showing “poor judgment” by engaging in a “consensual relationship” with an employee.
Easterbrook was replaced by Chris Kempczinski, the president of McDonald’s USA. Kempczinski was also elected to the board of directors.
“Easterbrook… has separated from the company following the board’s determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee,” the company said in a statement.
There were no additional details of his ouster, and whether he was fired or allowed to resign.
Kempczinski “has the right mix of skills and experience to lead us forward having run our US business, where franchisees are delivering strong financial and operational results, and overseen global strategy, business development and innovation,” the company quoted Enrique Hernandez Jr, chairman of McDonald’s board of directors, as saying.
In its most recent earnings report, on October 22, McDonald’s said profits dipped 1.8 percent in the third quarter from the year-ago period to $1.6 billion. Revenues edged up 1.1 percent to $5.4 billion.
The fast-food giant notched a healthy 5.9 percent increase in global comparable sales, including a solid rise in the United States.
But profits were pressured by increased spending on technology and research and development.
McDonald’s has invested heavily in home-delivery and mobile pay initiatives in recent years, and in 2019 has unveiled a number of acquisitions to boost its drive-through operation.
Brazil’s president says ‘worst is yet to come’ on massive oil spill
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Sunday that "the worst is yet to come" with an oil spill that has affected more than 200 beaches on the country's coast.
"What came so far and what was collected is a small amount of what was spilled," Bolsonaro said in an interview with Record television.
He said he did not know if additional oil would impact his country's coastline, but that "everything indicates that the currents went to the coast of Brazil."
Oil slicks have been appearing for three months off the coast of northeast Brazil and fouling beaches along a 2,000 kilometer (1,250 mile) area of Brazil's most celebrated shoreline.
Trump told Ukraine ambassador the country always belonged to Russia: report
President Donald Trump appears to have gotten his talking points about Ukraine from Russia if a recent Washington Post report is any indication.
A story revealed Sunday that one of Trump's most significant problems in fighting Ukraine-gate is that his attitudes about the country seem remarkably similar to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
‘He’s a Wimp’: MSNBC panel ridicules ‘big coward’ Trump for leaving New York City
President Donald Trump announced this week that he was officially moving to Florida from New York City, and some are speculating it has more to do with a preemptive strike against litigation than it does with taxes.
When appearing on MSNBC's "Kasie DC," Former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn ridiculed Trump as a "coward" and a "wimp" for fleeing from a state intent on demanding accountability for Trump's business practices.
"You know what? He pretends to be a bully. He's a big coward," Quinn said. "He ran out of New York because he's afraid we're going to get him on his taxes, that the law that the state senate are passing and others are passing around capturing candidates' taxes and the governor and the great Attorney General Letitia James, that we're going to get his taxes and we can still get it for the time that he lived here."