Michael Bloomberg spends $3 million on Texas TV ads as he rolls out presidential bid

As former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg rolls out his late-starting campaign for president this week, Texas is getting a big chunk of the billionaire’s television spending.

On Monday, Bloomberg began advertising on broadcast television in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Harlingen-Weslaco, Houston and San Antonio markets. More than $3 million will go toward Texas airwaves, according to Advertising Analytics, a Virginia-based company that tracks ad buys throughout the 2020 election.

Texas is one of 32 states in which Bloomberg is spending a total of $35 million on air time, which represents the largest one-week television buy in political history, according to Advertising Analytics. In Texas, his ads will remain on the airwaves until Dec. 2.

Bloomberg also has more than $1 million booked in Washington state, North Carolina, Illinois and Ohio, and nearly $1 million in Michigan, according to CNN. The top five markets Bloomberg is spending in are New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas and Miami.

No other presidential candidate has run broadcast television ads in Texas yet. Bloomberg’s advisers have said he plans to skip the four traditional early-state contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, and instead focus his campaign in Super Tuesday states, which include Texas.

“Texas is a pretty expensive media market, and some of the lower-tier campaigns will have trouble competing in Texas,” said Nicco Mele, a lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School. “Bloomberg is looking for states where money is leverage.”