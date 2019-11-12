Quantcast
Mulvaney drops last-minute lawsuit over subpoena and instead ‘will rely on the direction of the president’

2 hours ago

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has reversed course once again and will not sue the U.S. House of Representatives for issuing a subpoena that he has vowed not to honor.

On Monday, Mulvaney’s attorney said that his client is dropping plans to join a lawsuit brought by former national security adviser John Bolton’s aide, Charles Kupperman.

Attorney William Pittard said that Mulvaney would file a separate lawsuit instead in opposition to a subpoena from House Democrats.

On Tuesday, the strategy changed again. In a court filing, attorneys said that Mulvaney was scuttling his plans for another lawsuit.

The filing indicated that Mulvaney will “rely on the direction of the president” in making his decisions.

Trump discussed WikiLeaks dumps with Roger Stone — and bragged more were coming: Rick Gates

15 mins ago

November 12, 2019

A key witness in Roger Stone's trial gave a first-hand account of President Donald Trump discussing WikiLeaks dumps with Roger Stone.

Rick Gates, who served as Trump's deputy campaign chairman and is a longtime associate of the imprisoned Paul Manafort, testified Tuesday that he heard the Republican nominee discuss WikiLeaks disclosures of stolen emails with Stone in a phone call during a car ride.

Stone, a longtime Trump associate and GOP operative, is standing trial on charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee as part of the probe of Russian interference in the election.

New Republican impeachment strategy goes down in flames before first witness is called

52 mins ago

November 12, 2019

Republicans this week released a set of talking points on Ukraine that have already been refuted although the first impeachment hearing isn't until Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, the talking points were distributed by Republican staffers on the House Intelligence Committee.

The July 25 summary of the call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure.”Both Zelenskiy and Trump have said there was no pressure on the call.The Ukraine government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call.Trump met with Zelenskiy, although not in the Oval Office, and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 -- both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating Trump’s political rivals.

Democrats contend that the call record shows that President Donald Trump did ask Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for a quid pro quo when he suggested that military aid would flow after Ukraine did a "favor" by investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Inside the extreme right-wing’s plan to take over campus conservatism

2 hours ago

November 12, 2019

President Donald Trump's eldest son found himself caught in the middle of an alt-right takeover of a libertarian group with close ties to mainstream conservatism, and video of the encounter provided an embarrassing start to his book tour.

Right-wing activists led by white nationalist Nick Fuentes have been turning up at campus events sponsored by Turning Point USA and other conservative groups to boost their racist, anti-LGBT and anti-Semitic messages, reported The Daily Beast.

