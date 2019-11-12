Mulvaney drops last-minute lawsuit over subpoena and instead ‘will rely on the direction of the president’

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has reversed course once again and will not sue the U.S. House of Representatives for issuing a subpoena that he has vowed not to honor.

On Monday, Mulvaney’s attorney said that his client is dropping plans to join a lawsuit brought by former national security adviser John Bolton’s aide, Charles Kupperman.

Attorney William Pittard said that Mulvaney would file a separate lawsuit instead in opposition to a subpoena from House Democrats.

On Tuesday, the strategy changed again. In a court filing, attorneys said that Mulvaney was scuttling his plans for another lawsuit.

The filing indicated that Mulvaney will “rely on the direction of the president” in making his decisions.

