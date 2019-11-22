Music industry mogul Scooter Braun reports ‘death threats’ amid feud with Taylor Swift
Music industry mogul Scooter Braun said Friday his dispute with megastar Taylor Swift over her music catalogue has left his family receiving “death threats.”
The 29-year-old pop artist famous for hits like “Shake It Off” began publicly sparring with Braun this summer over his company’s purchase of her former label, Big Machine Label Group, which gave him a majority stake in the master recordings of her first six albums.
Last week, Swift — known for her calculating social media strategy — said on Tumblr that Big Machine heads were “exercising tyrannical control,” claiming they were preventing her from performing at an upcoming awards gala and releasing a Netflix documentary including songs from her early catalogue.
In the post she pleaded with her fans and fellow artists to back her cause.
Braun had not publicly spoken out on the matter, but early Friday dropped a lengthy Instagram post saying Swift’s appeal had resulted in “numerous death threats directed at my family.”
“I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight,” Braun wrote.
“While disappointed that you have remained silent after being notified by your attorney 4 days ago of these ongoing threats, I’m still hopeful that we can fix this.”
Swift has not responded publicly to Braun’s post.
Earlier this week Big Machine had said it would allow Swift to perform some of her early hits at the American Music Awards on Sunday.
© 2019 AFP
CNN
The Republican Party will be judged for many many years for what it does in this trial: Carl Bernstein
Veteran newsman Carl Bernstein warned the Republican Party that they will be "judged" for decades based on their behavior in President Donald Trump's impeachment.
During a Friday CNN appearance, the Watergate reporter from The Washington Post explained that the GOP clearly doesn't care about truth, justice or the rule of law.
"There's very little interest in the truth by the president's Republican defenders," he told host Erin Burnett. "Which is a really terrible thing given the grievous nature of the president's corruption, his illegal acts that have now been demonstrably made apparent through the impeachment hearings. The Republican Party is really also on trial in the Senate. And we'll see if there's any breaking of ranks. And right now, it doesn't appear that there is going to be. But I think it will be many, many years that the Republican Party will be judged for what it does in this trial of Donald Trump."
CNN
John Bolton ripped for refusing his ‘patriotic duty’ to testify: CNN legal analyst lectures him to ‘show up!’
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin didn't have any kind words for former national security adviser John Bolton, who was spotted coming into Washington, D.C. at Union Station Friday.
"Are you concerned they're trying to keep you from testifying?" a reporter asked Bolton.
"No. I won't," Bolton replied.
Bolton complained Friday that the White House had blocked him from accessing his Twitter account, which was the reason for his two-month silence on the social media site. The White House released a statement denying the account.
None of that mattered to Toobin, who quite simply blew up at Bolton.
Breaking Banner
Democrats are preparing four different Articles of Impeachment against Trump: CNN
House Democrats are preparing four Articles of Impeachment following two weeks of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, CNN reported Friday.
"CNN is learning that Democrats are looking at multiple Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. they include abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice, and bribery," CNN's Erin Burnett reported.
"This as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff says his committee has begun writing its impeachment report," she continued.
The host explained how the timeline could look.
"All of this is picking up speed right now, we're learning more about where we go tonight. The Democratic House aides we now know will spend Thanksgiving week preparing that report and hearings now are expected to begin in the Judiciary Committee on the first week in December, the plan is to then hold the vote before Christmas," Burnett reported.