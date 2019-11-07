Quantcast
Newly unearthed emails show Trump’s doctored hurricane map threw government agencies into chaos

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump’s decision to doctor a map of Hurricane Dorian to make it incorrectly appear as though it was a direct threat to Alabama was widely ridiculed — but it had a real-world impact on the agencies in charge of monitoring and responding to natural disasters.

Emails obtained by the Daily Beast show that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service were both thrown into chaos after the president showed off his bogus hurricane map in the Oval Office.

“One top official said that workers directly involved in handling hurricane response were forced to turn their cell phones off because of the influx of media calls seeking an explanation for the president’s tweets and his accompanying efforts to prove he’d been right about Alabama all along,” the Daily Beast reports.

Chris Darden, the meteorologist-in-charge at a National Weather Service office in Alabama, said in one email that “this has really gotten out of hand,” referring to the president’s false claims about Hurricane Dorian.

Under pressure from the president, the NOAA eventually put out an unsigned statement that falsely insisted that Trump was correct about Alabama being in the path of the hurricane. According to the internal emails, this badly hurt morale within the agency.

“The statement is deeply upsetting to NOAA employees that have worked the hurricane and not fully accurate based on the timeline in question,” wrote one NOAA programmer to a public affairs officer.

Read more about the internal emails at this link.


Pence advisor tells impeachment investigators she thought Trump’s Ukraine call was ‘unusual’: report

24 mins ago

November 7, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence's national security aide Jennifer Williams gave her deposition to Congress Thursday and key pieces of her testimony are being released.

According to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Williams never heard Pence say anything about Vice President Joe Biden and his family or the 2016 election investigations or Burisma.

According to Williams, President Donald Trump, on the other hand, did. She specifically said that she found the notorious July 25 call "unusual" because the call was clearly political in nature.

Typically calls with foreign leaders stay away from politics and deal instead with foreign policy and matters of state. Williams said that didn't happen in this case.

Diplomat’s testimony implicates multiple Fox News hosts in Giuliani’s ‘campaign of slander’ against ambassador

1 hour ago

November 7, 2019

Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent told congressional investigators last month that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani relied on multiple hosts at Fox News to amplify his "campaign of slander" against former United States ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

In a transcript of testimony released on Thursday, Kent recalled how a coordinated campaign attacking Yovanovitch started ramping up this past March, starting with an editorial in The Hill by conservative John Solomon. From there, he said, "both the Hannity Show and the Laura Ingraham show covered this topic extensively."

