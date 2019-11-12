‘No complications’ from Carter surgery for brain pressure
Former US president Jimmy Carter was recovering in a Georgia hospital following surgery Tuesday to relieve pressure on his brain after he suffered multiple falls, an aide said.
“There are no complications from the surgery” to ease the pressure caused by a subdural hematoma, the Carter Center said in a statement.
The 95-year-old Nobel laureate was taken to Emory University Hospital on Monday ahead of the surgery, and he “will remain in the hospital as long as advisable for observation,” the center added.
Carter spent three days in hospital last month after suffering a pelvic fracture.
That injury came weeks after he injured his head in a fall at home. He recovered quickly to volunteer the next day — with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches — at a Habitat for Humanity site.
In office from 1977 to 1981, Carter placed a commitment to human rights and social justice at the core of his presidency.
He enjoyed a strong first two years, which included brokering a peace deal between Israel and Egypt dubbed the Camp David Accords.
But his administration hit numerous snags — the most serious being the Iran hostage crisis and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 captive Americans in 1980.
His handling of the oil crisis of 1979-1980 was also sharply criticized, and images of cars lined up at gas stations were long associated with his presidency.
But as the years passed, a more nuanced image of Carter emerged that took in his post-presidential activities and reassessed his achievements.
He founded the Carter Center in 1982 to pursue his vision of world diplomacy, and he was the recipient of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his tireless efforts to promote social and economic justice.
In August 2015, Carter revealed he had cancer on his brain and was undergoing radiation treatment — an illness he recovered from, seemingly against the odds.
Carter last month became the first US president to reach the age of 95.
Trump: ‘We’ve got some lawless people in very high positions — they’re lawless’
President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that there are "lawless people in very high positions" in the U.S. government.
While speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Trump spoke about appointing federal judges to fight the so-called "lawless" unnamed officials.
"So important," he insisted "We've got some lawless people in very high positions. They are lawless."
Trump, who has been accused of being a "lawless" president, did not reveal which officials he believes are lawless.
John Bolton trashes Trump in private speech — and hints his Syria pullout was based on financial interests: report
According to a new report from NBC News, former national security adviser John Bolton said during a private speech that President Trump's foreign policy regarding Turkey is influenced by personal interest.
Sources tell NBC News Bolton suggested that Trump's claims that his business experience allows him to conduct foreign policy more effectively is without merit -- saying that real estate and foreign policy are two different things. During his speech, Bolton reportedly criticized Trump for lacking understanding on how foreign policy works.
Read the full exclusive report over at NBC News.
Breaking Banner
Trump official busted inflating her resume to comical proportions — including phony Time magazine cover
A senior State Department official has been caught falsifying her qualifications -- and even created a phony Time magazine cover with her own face on it.
Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department's Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, falsely claimed to be a Harvard graduate and inflated the scope of her nonprofit organization's work, reported NBC News.
Chang, who joined the State Department in April, was connected to the administration by Brian Bulatao, a top official in the State Department and longtime friend of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.