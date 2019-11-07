NYTimes’ Maggie Haberman nails Trump’s wrong claim ‘fact-checkers’ were once people who called to check facts

President Donald Trump posted a strange and false tweet after midnight Thursday claiming that fact-checkers were once people who called to “check the facts.” It was something that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman found disturbing because there will be people who believe him.

“Years ago, when Media was legitimate, people known as ‘Fact Checkers’ would always call to check and see if a story was accurate. Nowadays they don’t use ‘Fact Checkers’ anymore, they just write whatever they want!” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Years ago, when Media was legitimate, people known as “Fact Checkers” would always call to check and see if a story was accurate. Nowadays they don’t use “Fact Checkers” anymore, they just write whatever they want! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

“It’s scary how many people will read this tweet and believe this is a) true or b) reflective of how reporting process works,” Haberman tweeted.

It’s scary how many people will read this tweet and believe this is a) true or b) reflective of how reporting process works. https://t.co/dQiIJcvBej — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-checkers are actually people who check facts with actual information. Trump has run afoul of them due to frequent lies they’ve fact-checked and outed as actual lies.

The Washington Post has been keeping a running tally of the number of lies the president has told since he took office in 2017. The number is now over 13,000 in less than three years.