Ohio Republicans plead not guilty to charges of illegal campaigning

Published

39 mins ago

on

Two Republicans, including the Marion auditor-elect, have entered not guilty pleas, the Marion Star reports.

“Robert E. Landon III, the city auditor-elect, and John R. Matthews II, the ex-chair of the Marion County Republican Party, were scheduled to have an arraignment on Tuesday in Marion Municipal Court. They instead pleaded not guilty to election-related charges through court filings, according to court records,” the newspaper explained.

“Both Landon and Matthews were charged on Election Day in connection to a sample ballot left at a city residence that looked like it had been printed off the county elections board website. On the sample ballot, the Republican candidates’ names, including Landon’s, were circled in black and highlighted,” the Star reported. “At the top of the sheet of paper on which the sample ballot is printed, it says, ‘This sample ballot was produced by the Marion County Board of Elections web site.’ At the bottom, it says, ‘Paid by the Marion Co. Republican Party.'”

Matthews’ next hearing is scheduled for January and Landon’s next hearing is in February>


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘You are all terrorists’: Canadian man fined for screaming racist insults at customer service rep

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Montreal Gazette reported that the Quebec Tribunal of Human Rights has handed down a $4,000 fine to a man for "intolerable racist conduct" on a call with a Bell Canada customer service agent in 2016.

The man, Jean-François Éthier, called to cancel his service. When the agent, Mohamed Jied, mentioned his first name to the Éthier, the recording shows that the call broke down into a fight, with Éthier shouting racist insults.

‘Umpa lopa doodle dee doo’: Eric Trump mocked for new ‘Leave Our President Alone’ stunt

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

On Thanksgiving Day, Eric Trump attacked the impeachment effort by tweeting an image of a classic Trump hat, with the slogan altered to read "Leave Our President Alone," complete with a hashtag:

#LeaveOurPresidentAlone pic.twitter.com/z24eTX5f5b

— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2019

