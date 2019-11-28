Ohio Republicans plead not guilty to charges of illegal campaigning

Two Republicans, including the Marion auditor-elect, have entered not guilty pleas, the Marion Star reports.

“Robert E. Landon III, the city auditor-elect, and John R. Matthews II, the ex-chair of the Marion County Republican Party, were scheduled to have an arraignment on Tuesday in Marion Municipal Court. They instead pleaded not guilty to election-related charges through court filings, according to court records,” the newspaper explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both Landon and Matthews were charged on Election Day in connection to a sample ballot left at a city residence that looked like it had been printed off the county elections board website. On the sample ballot, the Republican candidates’ names, including Landon’s, were circled in black and highlighted,” the Star reported. “At the top of the sheet of paper on which the sample ballot is printed, it says, ‘This sample ballot was produced by the Marion County Board of Elections web site.’ At the bottom, it says, ‘Paid by the Marion Co. Republican Party.'”

Matthews’ next hearing is scheduled for January and Landon’s next hearing is in February>