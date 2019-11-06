Operator of Uber self-driving car that killed a woman was subject to grueling work hours: report

According to a report from Business Insider, the Uber self-driving car that hit and killed a pedestrian in Arizona in March of last year was occupied by a sleep-deprived employee who was subject to grueling work hours.

The day before the incident, which killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, back-up driver Rafaela Vasquez went to sleep at 5 a.m., only to start the next shift at 7:30 pm, according to documents released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday. The documents reveal that the driver was part of a team that operated 40 heavily-modified Volvo XC90 SUVs. Many of the team’s shifts take place during the overnight hours. Vasquez usually worked the “Juliet” shift, from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. from Friday to Monday.

Speaking to investigators, Vasquez says that on the day of the crash, she requested to start her shift later so she could visit her father in Tucson, which is about an 80-minute drive away. As Business Insider points out, drivers are required to take 20-40 minute breaks after a maximum of four hours driving. Breaks are also required every two hours.

“Ms. Vasquez does not know why the vehicle did not respond to the pedestrian,” the investigator wrote. “When asked if the vehicle usually identifies and responds to pedestrians, the [vehicle operator] stated that usually, the vehicle was overly sensitive to pedestrians. Sometimes the vehicle would swerve towards a bicycle, but it would always react in some way.”

Prosecutors said Uber was not criminally liable in the crash since Vasquez was reportedly watching a TV show on an iPad at the time of the crash.

Documents also show that Uber’s cars were involved in 37 crashes in the 18 months prior to Herzberg’s death.

