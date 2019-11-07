Pence advisor tells impeachment investigators she thought Trump’s Ukraine call was ‘unusual’: report

Vice President Mike Pence’s national security aide Jennifer Williams gave her deposition to Congress Thursday and key pieces of her testimony are being released.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Williams never heard Pence say anything about Vice President Joe Biden and his family or the 2016 election investigations or Burisma.

According to Williams, President Donald Trump, on the other hand, did. She specifically said that she found the notorious July 25 call “unusual” because the call was clearly political in nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically calls with foreign leaders stay away from politics and deal instead with foreign policy and matters of state. Williams said that didn’t happen in this case.

Jennifer Williams, the national security aide detailed to Pence's staff, testified she never heard him mention anything about 2016 election investigations, Burisma or Bidens, per @Rene_MarshCNN. She said she found Trump's July call unusual because it was political in nature. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2019