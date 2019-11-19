Quantcast
Connect with us

Pence attorney stops Ukraine witness from answering Schiff’s question: VP’s ‘position’ is ‘call is classified’

Published

10 mins ago

on

An attorney representing the Office of the Vice President blocked Jennifer Williams, an aide to the Vice President, from answering a simple question, the first one, posed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff during Tuesday morning’s impeachment hearing.

Chairman Schiff asked Williams if there were any relevant facts from a call between Vice President Pence and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence’s attorney interjected, saying “the Vice President has taken the position that the September 18 call is classified. As a result, I’d refer the committee to the public record.”

“Given the position of the Vice President’s Office on classification, I’ve advised Ms. Williams not to answer further questions about that call in an unclassified setting.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Losing his grip on reality’: Trump mocked for attacking Pelosi over a quote that actually came from Fox News

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Early Tuesday morning, President Trump took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), misattributing a quote to her that actually came from a Fox News reporter.

Nancy Pelosi just stated that 'it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.' @FoxNews," Trump tweeted. "In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1196658170984357888

Continue Reading

Facebook

Pence attorney stops Ukraine witness from answering Schiff’s question: VP’s ‘position’ is ‘call is classified’

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

An attorney representing the Office of the Vice President blocked Jennifer Williams, an aide to the Vice President, from answering a simple question, the first one, posed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff during Tuesday morning's impeachment hearing.

Chairman Schiff asked Williams if there were any relevant facts from a call between Vice President Pence and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pence's attorney interjected, saying "the Vice President has taken the position that the September 18 call is classified. As a result, I'd refer the committee to the public record."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Close friend of the president’: The Hill’s owner let columnist feed Trump conspiracy stories — here’s why

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

According to a report from CNN, the owner of "The Hill" has managed to fly under the radar as Donald Trump is facing impeachment despite the fact that he personally approved of conspiracy-based columns by the now-departed John Solomon that the president has used to defend his Ukraine dealings.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image