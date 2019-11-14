Pence brags Trump will give adoption agencies the ‘right’ to ban LGBTQ parents: ‘We will stand for the freedom of religion’
Vice President Mike Pence this week attended a federal government event during which he bragged about the Trump administration’s latest attack on LGBTQ people. The vice president (video below) heralded a fast-tracked proposed policy from the Dept. of Health and Human Services that would reverse an Obama-era rule barring discrimination by adoption and foster care agencies against LGBTQ people and same-sex couples.
The proposed rollback of that rule is expected to go into effect in just a few weeks, granting government protection to religious, faith-based, or any other adoption organization that wishes to claim a moral opposition to LGBTQ people from facing a loss of federal funding.
“We will stand for the freedom of religion and we will stand with faith-based organizations to support adoption,” Vice President Pence told supporters at an HHS event Tuesday, as he pounded his fists on the podium, to cheers.
“I couldn’t be more proud that at President Trump’s direction and with the strong support of leaders across foster care, adoption, and our faith communities, we’ve taken decisive action,” Pence bragged.
That “decisive action” literally reduces the pool of prospective parents for large numbers of children who don’t have parents or homes.
“More than 100,000 foster children are awaiting adoption, according to government data, but a constellation of religious agencies refuse to consider same-sex parents when placing these children,” NBC News reports. “Shortly before the end of his second term, President Barack Obama changed nondiscrimination rules governing adoption agencies to expand the definition of groups protected against discrimination to include LGBTQ people. Trump’s proposed rule change will undo that.”
In fact, same-sex couples have far higher rates of adopting and fostering children than their different-sex couple peers.
“A 2018 report from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found that 1 in 5 of the estimated 114,000 same-sex couples raising children in the United States are raising adopted or foster children — significantly higher than the 3 percent of heterosexual couples doing so.”
The latest discriminatory HHS rule Vice President Pence bragged about comes from Roger Severino, HHS’s Director of the Office of Civil Rights. Severino is known as a “radical” anti-LGBTQ religious right activist who previously served as CEO and counsel for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a religious right non-profit that opposes separation of church and state. He also once served as the Director of the DeVos family’s Center for Religion and Civil Society in the Institute for Family, Community, and Opportunity.
Watch Vice President Pence (video may be slow to load):
‘OK, Billionaire’: Elizabeth Warren campaign shrugs off mega-rich investor who called 2020 candidate ‘disgraceful’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren was unfazed by billionaire investor Leon Cooperman's objection to her latest ad promoting her proposed wealth tax in which the 2020 Democratic candidate ridiculed Cooperman's and other wealthy public figures' disapproval of the plan.
In a CNBC interview Wednesday, Cooperman called Warren "disgraceful" and accused the Massachusetts Democrat of trying to "demonize wealthy people because there are more poor people than wealthy people."
Ex-DOJ official predicts Republicans will ‘try to blow it all up’ after their defense of Trump falters at impeachment hearing
MSNBC’s Matthew Miller, a former Justice Department spokesperson, offered an ominous prediction on Wednesday about Republicans’ strategy going forward after the first day of the public impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump.
Speaking on “Deadline: White House,” he observed that the day had been a bad one for the GOP.
“This is in a lot of ways, the day that all of the Republican defenses died,” Miller said.
He continued: “Today will mark a real ugly turning point in how the Republicans approach this going forward. They’re gonna realize they can’t have another day like today. They can’t have a hearing Friday that goes like today’s, they can’t have hearings next week that go like today’s. The president gets television very much — he’s going to know how bad this went today. And I suspect at the next hearing, we will see some increasingly desperate and very ugly tactics from Nunes and the rest of them. Maybe naming the whistleblower. Increased, stepped-up attacks on the civil servants who are coming forward.”
GOP’s best defense of Trump’s ‘corrupt schemes’ may doom him in 2020 election: conservative columnist
Conservative columnist Eli Lake thinks that House Republicans may have done a good job of defending President Donald Trump during Wednesday's opening impeachment hearings -- but he also thinks they undermined his chances of winning the 2020 election.
In his latest Bloomberg column, Lake argues that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) made a smart argument in favor of not impeaching the president: Namely, that his attempt to extort Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden fell apart before it could be fully executed.