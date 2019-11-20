Pence spokesman denies Sondland testimony linking him to Ukraine scheme

Vice President Mike Pence scrambled away from testimony from EU ambassador Gordon Sondland linking him to the Ukraine scandal.
The ambassador told a House impeachment inquiry that Pence was notified of concerns that military aid to Ukraine had been held up until the foreign government announced an investigation of Joe Biden.
“The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” said Pence spokesman Marc Short.
President Donald Trump had been scheduled to meet Ukraine’s new president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 1 in Warsaw, but Sondland said the president bowed out to oversee hurricane response and sent Pence instead.
Sondland told lawmakers he told Pence before the meetings that he was concerned that a delay in military aid had become linked to the investigation’s announcement.
Zelensky then raised the issue about the delayed aid with Pence, but he did not specify that the holdup was related to Trump’s request for an investigation.
