Pentagon contradicts Trump’s claim that US is ‘keeping’ Syria’s oil: Kurds will be its ‘sole beneficiary’
After announcing the withdrawal of US troops from northeast Syria, President Trump seemingly reversed course and announced that a contingent of troops would stay behind and secure oil fields in various parts of the country.
“We’re keeping the oil — remember that,” Trump said late last month. “I’ve always said that: ‘Keep the oil.’ We want to keep the oil. Forty-five million dollars a month? Keep the oil.” But as Vox’s Alex Ward points out, the US military has other ideas.
Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said that the US would not benefitting financially from Syria oil.
“The revenue from this is not going to the US. This is going to the SDF,” Hoffman said, referring to the Kurdish-led, US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces.
Ward later confirmed from a senior administration official that the SDF will be the “sole beneficiary” of the “sale of the oil from the facilities they control.”
According to international law, stealing the natural resources of a country after it’s been occupied is a war crime.
Watch Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan R. Hoffman and Rear Adm. William D. Byrne, Jr., vice director, Joint Staff, hold a press briefing at the Pentagon below:
Kellyanne Conway harps on one word from damning testimony in attempt to discredit quid pro quo admission
Kellyanne Conway, who serves as a counselor to President Donald Trump, defended the president’s declaration of “no quid pro quo” Wednesday in his solicitation of a foreign power to dig up dirt on one of his chief rivals for the White House in 2020.
This article was originally published at Salon
Conway was asked by the hosts of "Fox & Friends" about ambassador to the European Union George Sondland, who changed his testimony in the House impeachment inquiry to acknowledge a quid pro quo linking Trump’s demand for an investigation into former Vice President and military aid to Ukraine. She denied that the president had engaged in illegal activity when his administration held up military aid.
Breaking Banner
Pence advisor tells impeachment investigators she thought Trump’s Ukraine call was ‘unusual’: report
Vice President Mike Pence's national security aide Jennifer Williams gave her deposition to Congress Thursday and key pieces of her testimony are being released.
According to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Williams never heard Pence say anything about Vice President Joe Biden and his family or the 2016 election investigations or Burisma.
According to Williams, President Donald Trump, on the other hand, did. She specifically said that she found the notorious July 25 call "unusual" because the call was clearly political in nature.
Typically calls with foreign leaders stay away from politics and deal instead with foreign policy and matters of state. Williams said that didn't happen in this case.
Emperor Penguins could march to extinction if nations fail to halt climate change
The concept of a canary in a coal mine – a sensitive species that provides an alert to danger – originated with British miners, who carried actual canaries underground through the mid-1980s to detect the presence of deadly carbon monoxide gas. Today another bird, the Emperor Penguin, is providing a similar warning about the planetary effects of burning fossil fuels.
As a seabird ecologist, I develop mathematical models to understand and predict how seabirds respond to environmental change. My research integrates many areas of science, including the expertise of climatologists, to improve our ability to anticipate future ecological consequences of climate change.