Pope urges respect for prostitutes at crowded Bangkok mass
Pope Francis led an impassioned mass for tens of thousands of emotional worshippers at a packed Bangkok stadium Thursday, urging respect for prostitutes and trafficking victims in a part of the world where sex work is rampant.
The remarks came at the end of a whirlwind day of meetings for Pope Francis, who is on his first trip to Buddhist-majority Thailand where he is carrying a message of religious harmony and peace.
He heads to Japan next, visiting the twin atomic bombs sites of Nagasaki and Hiroshima where he will seek a ban on “immoral” nuclear weapons.
The 82-year-old arrived at the stadium in a golden robe woven for him from Thai silk, greeting crowds of flag-waving faithful, some wiping tears from their faces at the sight of the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.
An estimated 60,000 worshippers gathered for the mass, some pouring into a nearby stadium to watch the hymn-filled service on large screens.
Known for his down-to-earth style, the Pope did not shy away from difficult topics at the mass.
He focused his message on helping vulnerable children and women “who are victims of prostitution and human trafficking, humiliated in their essential human dignity”.
He also referred to drug addicts, migrants and “exploited sinners and bypassed beggars”.
“All of them are part of our family. They are our mothers, our brothers and sisters. Let us not deprive our communities of seeing their faces, their wounds, their smiles and their lives,” said the Pope, after leading prayers.
The remarks were delivered in a region infamous for a thriving sex trade and unchecked human trafficking.
Prostitution is illegal in tourist hotspot Thailand, home to at least 300,000 sex workers, some four percent of whom are believed to be trafficked, according to official estimates.
Many women are drawn to the work because they can earn up to 10 times more than the minimum wage, and critics say some corrupt Thai authorities turn a blind eye to the thriving trade.
Earlier, the Pope praised Thailand’s efforts to stamp out the “scourge” of exploitation and enslavement of women and children, urging a “dignified” future for vulnerable youth.
– ‘Gift from God’ –
Thailand has not had a visit from a pontiff since John Paul II in 1984, and the small but spirited Catholic community was thrilled ahead of the mass.
Just over 0.5 percent of the population is Catholic but the community has been here for centuries.
For Pimrapat Panyawattanatikul, the service was her second shot at seeing a pope after John Paul II touched her head some 35 years ago.
Now she’s hoping her mother will get a similar honour, with the pair sitting right on the track Francis was set to drive past in his Popemobile.
“It’s a miracle we got these seats. It’s my mom’s dream to see the pope and to go to Italy. This is a gift from God,” Pimrapat told AFP, her mother next to her clutching a rosary.
The Pope’s colourful mass capped a packed schedule on the first full day of Thailand where he was welcomed Wednesday by cheering worshippers in Bangkok eager for a glimpse of his motorcade.
On Thursday Francis followed in the footsteps of John Paul II, paying a visit to the supreme Buddhist patriarch Somdej Phra Maha Muneewong at one of Bangkok’s famed gilded temples.
The pair sat before a brilliant gold Buddha statue inside the ornate temple, built 150 years ago by the former Thai King — the supreme patriarch barefoot and draped in orange robes as they spoke.
The Pope reciprocated the gesture, removing his shoes for part of the tete-a-tete.
In an earlier speech, the Pope said the meeting was “a sign of the importance and urgency of promoting friendship and inter-religious dialogue”.
– Nuclear ban –
This visit coincides with the 350th anniversary of the founding of the “Mission de Siam”, marking the first papal mission from Europe in the 17th century.
Though Christianity’s first visitors were initially met with scepticism, today Thailand’s nearly 400,000 Catholics face little discrimination.
The Pope also paid a visit to Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and King Maha Vajiralongkorn, gifting the top royal a colourful mosaic of a papal blessing in Vatican City’s Saint Peter’s Square.
On Friday the pontiff will host another mass, this one for young people, and meet with religious leaders in the city.
He jets to Japan Saturday, where he will visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki, both devastated when the US dropped atomic bombs at the end of World War II in 1945.
The pope, who years ago had hoped to be a missionary in Japan, has made strong calls for a ban on nuclear weapons.
Breaking Banner
Trump ridiculed for ‘weird’ complaint about being unable to eavesdrop on phone calls
President Donald Trump sought to undermine an impeachment witness by complaining that he'd been unable to eavesdrop on telephone conversations despite repeated attempts to do so -- and other social media users cringed.
Career diplomat David Holmes was called to testify Thursday in the House impeachment inquiry to describe the phone call he overheard between Trump and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, in which the two officials allegedly discussed an extortion scheme against Ukraine.
Bill Taylor, the acting Ukraine ambassador, revealed the call last week in his testimony, and Holmes testified during a deposition that Sondland held the phone away from his ear as Trump loudly discussed the investigation of Joe Biden he wanted Ukraine's president to announce.
READ IT: David Holmes’s opening statement implicating Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine scandal
David Holmes described the infamous Trump phone call with Gordon Sondland in testimony offered in House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry on Thursday. In his statement, the State Department official fingered Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Read the full text of Holmes's opening statement below.STATEMENT OFDAVID A. HOLMESU.S. EMBASSY KYIV, DEPARTMENT OF STATEBEFORE THEHOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESPERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCECONCERNINGTHE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRYPRESENTED ONNOVEMBER 21, 2019I.IntroductionGood morning Mr. Chairman, Ranking Member Nunes, and Members of the Committee.My name is David Holmes, and I am a career Foreign Service Officer with the Department ofState. Since August 2017, I have been the Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv,Ukraine. While it is an honor to appear before you, I want to make clear that I did not seek thisopportunity to testify today. Since you determined that I may have something of value to theseproceedings and issued a subpoena, it is my obligation to appear and tell you what I know.Indeed, as Secretary Pompeo has stated, “I hope everyone who testifies will go do so truthfully,accurately. When they do, the oversight role will have been performed, and I think America willcome to see what took place here.” That is my goal: to testify truthfully and accurately toenable you to perform that role. And to that end, I have put together this statement to lay outas best I can my recollection of events that may be relevant to this matter.II.BackgroundBy way of background, I have spent my entire professional career as a Foreign ServiceOfficer. Like many of the dedicated public servants who have testified in these proceedings, myentire career has been in service of my country. I am a graduate of Pomona College inClaremont, California, and received graduate degrees in international affairs from theUniversity of St. Andrews (Scotland) and Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School ofPublic and International Affairs. I joined the Foreign Service in 2002 through an apolitical,merit-based process under the George W. Bush administration, and I have proudly servedadministrations of both parties and worked for their appointees, both political and career.Prior to my current post in Kyiv, Ukraine, I served in the political and economic sectionsat the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia. In Washington, I served on the National Security1DOCUMENTPAGESTEXT
Zoom
CNN
Devin Nunes says Dems are accusing Trump of ‘thought crime’ in Orwellian opening statement
On Thursday, ahead of testimony from National Security Council official Fiona Hill in the impeachment proceedings, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) unleashed a tirade of nonsense in his opening statement, claiming that President Donald Trump is being punished for a "thought crime," and listing off a bunch of false attacks on Democrats.
"President Trump, we are to believe, was just about to do something wrong, and getting caught was the only reason he backed down from whatever nefarious thought crime the Democrats are accusing him of almost committing," said Nunes. "I once again urge Americans to continue to consider the credibility of the Democrats on this committee who are now hurling these charges. For the last three years, it's not President Trump who got caught, it's the Democrats who got caught."