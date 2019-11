Progressives hilariously ridicule Donald Trump Jr.’s new book with their own Trump triggers #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr

President Donald Trump’s eldest child and namesake has published a book about liberals he says are “triggered” by conservatives. Ironically, it seems Donald Trump Jr. is the one who seems to be triggered by the reception he’s getting from some on his book tour.

The hashtag, #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr has nothing to do with Jr’s new book, rather it’s progressives using his book title to mock the Trump child. Internet users were torn between mocking the young Trump for desperately trying to get his father’s attention, scrambling to seem relevant, trying to launch his own political career, trying to make his own money and so much more.

Check out the gems below:

#TriggerDonaldTrumpJr Remind him that he is daddy's LEAST favorite child, including the ones he doesn't even know about. pic.twitter.com/ABcFu1umnF — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 14, 2019

Remind him his father never hugged him this way #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/yJjyuXlUkv — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) November 14, 2019

#TriggerDonaldTrumpJr. Seems two sons are authors. Like Father,Like Sons. To the author of this meme👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻! Priceless!🧐 pic.twitter.com/rgsN6pX8TX — Susan L Cathcart (@SusanLCathcart2) November 14, 2019

Eric is the smart one #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) November 13, 2019

"Accidentally" call him Eric#TriggerDonaldTrumpJr — Mario Speedwagon (@SilipigniMario) November 14, 2019

Tell him Devin is smarter than he is 🐮 #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) November 14, 2019

Hunter Biden is a better son.#TriggerDonaldTrumpJr — FKA WonderKat 💫 (@WonderKat365) November 13, 2019

Does Exxon charge by the barrel or gallon for your hair? #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr — Victoria Veruca Salt (@trumpanzeetamer) November 14, 2019

#TriggerDonaldTrumpJr

He’s been growing the same damn beard since LAST no-shave November. pic.twitter.com/7MNp89CTQ0 — AshTags IsReadyForCannedCranberrySauce🏴‍☠️ (@AshGamesAcct) November 14, 2019

Put his book in the Fiction section. #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr — HoosierMamaTags (@HoosierMamaTags) November 14, 2019

Remind him of what he said in 2008… #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/fE5b4NecPl — HoosierMamaTags (@HoosierMamaTags) November 14, 2019

He's rich, he's the scion of a famous family, he's tall, has kept all his hair and his wife was still like "Ugh, fuck this." #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr — John Ross Bowie (@JohnRossBowie) November 14, 2019

Tell him his dad said Matt Gaetz is the son he always wanted.#TriggerDonaldTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/4392wL48kT — CK (@charley_ck14) November 14, 2019

Daddy doesn't love you. But he sures loves your sister!!

#TriggerDonaldTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/Alh2UOfkPc — 🌸 Laci Liu 🌸 (@LaciLou77) November 14, 2019