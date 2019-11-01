Protect your personal data online for just $39 with this award-winning VPN service
Ever wonder who might be looking at your data when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network?
Buying a VPN can be tricky business — especially when you’re trying to decide on the software that will protect you best. But now you can protect your data for just $39, with VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription at the Raw Story Store.
The basic reason for owning a virtual private network, or VPN, is to help defend against anyone online who’s trying to steal or monetize your data.
While it may seem unlikely that you’ll be hacked, things become a bit more scary when you think about how often you actually enter your personal information online. Considering that, it’s quite clear that using the Internet without VPN protection could end badly.
Essentially, a VPN works by installing an encrypted tunnel between you and a remote server that’s operated by the VPN. Then, when you use the Internet, any external traffic is run through the tunnel so that your credit card data and other personal information are safer — even when you use local hotspots and other Internet sources where it could potentially be compromised. Also, VPNs have the ability to disguise your IP address so that your identity is further masked from any prying eyes.
We’d highly recommend the VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription ($39.99, originally $499.99; shop.rawstory.com). This product offers all of the aforementioned protection. Plus, if you are traveling to a country where social media are banned, you can use your VPN Unlimited to bypass any censorship that would otherwise prevent you from connecting.
As an added bonus, this VPN can connect with up to five different devices. That way, you’ll remain productive and connected when using public Wi-Fi for all of your various devices, without having to worry.
Still not sold? Don’t just take our word for it. This product was named PC Mag’s Top VPN for 2017, won an Editor’s Pick Award from Software Informer for 2017, and earned Laptop Review Pro’s Best VPN for Laptop for 2017.
This protection service costs less than $50. That’s a small price to pay for shielding your precious financial data and identity.
Stack Commerce
Stack Commerce
Stack Commerce
