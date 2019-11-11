Quantcast
Connect with us

READ IT: Foreign service officer Christopher Anderson testimony to House Intelligence Committee on impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

Foreign service officer Christopher Anderson served as the deputy to former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker. When he spoke to the House Intelligence Committee, he revealed what he witnessed when President Donald Trump made the July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Anderson joined colleague Catherine Croft in testifying to the House and both of their testimonies were released Monday, just days ahead of the open hearings are scheduled to begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson specifically revealed that Trump’s anti-corruption defense was revealed to be false.
You can read his testimony in the document embedded below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims Adam Schiff is faking the transcripts he’s putting out from Intelligence Committee depositions

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump tweeted out another conspiracy theory about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Monday as two more transcripts were released from those testifying in the House Intelligence Committee as it prepares for impeachment.

"Just like Schiff fabricated my phone call, he will fabricate the transcripts that he is making and releasing!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1194033162936102912

Trump also claimed that Shiff will not allow Trump any witnesses. The president's lawyers haven't explained to him that the House does not hold the trial for impeachment, it's the Senate that holds the trial. That's where witnesses will be presented and the White House can refute the claims. Schiff is having a hearing around the impeachment inquiry and investigation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mulvaney held up missiles to Ukraine out of fear Russia would be angry: State Department official

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Among the many revelations in the transcript of Ukraine Special Adviser Catherine Croft's testimony to the House is the fact that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who also oversees the Office of Management and Budget, put a hold on a shipment of Javelin missiles to Ukraine not just as part of an apparent scheme to force Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, but also out of concern that Russia would be angry.

"In a briefing with Mr. Mulvaney, the question centered around the Russian reaction," said Croft in the transcript. When pressed, she added the fear was specifically "that Russia would react negatively to the provision of javelins to Ukraine."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

READ IT: Foreign service officer Christopher Anderson testimony to House Intelligence Committee on impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Foreign service officer Christopher Anderson served as the deputy to former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker. When he spoke to the House Intelligence Committee, he revealed what he witnessed when President Donald Trump made the July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Anderson joined colleague Catherine Croft in testifying to the House and both of their testimonies were released Monday, just days ahead of the open hearings are scheduled to begin.

Anderson specifically revealed that Trump's anti-corruption defense was revealed to be false. You can read his testimony in the document embedded below:

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image