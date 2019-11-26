READ IT: State Department witness Philip Reeker testimony released by Intelligence Committee

Acting Assistant Secretary Of State For Europe, Philip Reeker testified to the House Intelligence Committee in October and a transcript of his deposition has just been released.

Reeker was behind the closed doors of the secure facility on Oct. 26 for eight hours after a subpoena called him to answer questions.

Reeker testified that he was prevented from high-ranking State Department officials from helping Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as the White House worked to get rid of her.

He’s been at the State Department since 1992.

Read the transcript at the House Intelligence Committee.