Reddit users rain hell on anonymous White House author in painful Q&A: ‘Dirtbags. All of you’
Former Bill Clinton speechwriter David Kusnet has speculated that the anonymous author of the anti-Trump book “A Warning” is really Guy Snodgrass, who served as a speechwriter for former Defense Secretary James Mattis — and Snodgrass, during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day” earlier this week, flatly denied being the author and stressed to host Alisyn Camerota that he wants his name attached to any political assertions that he makes. The identity of the anonymous author and self-described Trump Administration remains unknown to the general public, but whoever it is, that person received a painfully cold reception during a Monday night appearance on Reddit.
The official, who also wrote a September 2018 New York Times op-ed headlined “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” was a guest on Reddit’s Ask Me Anything Monday Night. And some Reddit users were not happy with the person’s decision to remain anonymous. One user, for example, asserted, “Get in front of Congress…. You could be a hero, and instead, you are doing below the bare minimum to help yourself fall asleep.”
The person announced that he or she planned to come forward before the 2020 election — a promise that some Reddit users were totally unimpressed with. One of them wrote, “This is so theatrical. He’s either a threat to this country, or he’s not. The longer you wait, the less your statements mean anything.”
The “he” is, of course, President Donald Trump. In the September 2018 New York Times op-ed, the writer described himself or herself as a frustrated senior official within the Trump Administration who was trying to counter the president’s worst impulses and steer him in the right direction. But in the book “A Warning,” the message is that Trump is beyond redemption and needs to be voted out of office in 2020.
At times, the person was quite evasive on Reddit — for example, he or she didn’t respond to the question, “Did you ever personally witness Donald Trump committing a crime?” And a Reddit user angrily complained, “these questions are why we’re here, and an anonymous person won’t even answer them to a bunch of other anonymous people.”
One of the most highly rated comments from a Reddit user during the question-and-answer session was, “Dirtbags. All of you. I hope you are ostracized for the rest of your days for your support of this administration.”
Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky set for Paris one-on-one: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky are likely to have a one-on-one meeting during four-way summit talks in Paris next month, the Kremlin said Wednesday.
Putin and Zelensky plan to join French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on December 9 for a summit aimed at resolving the five-year conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists have carved out breakaway statelets.
Putin's top foreign adviser Yury Ushakov said Wednesday that a separate meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders was likely on the cards, too.
Melania Trump was booed because she’s ‘married to a criminal who’s destroying democracy’: Rob Reiner
On Tuesday, actor and director Rob Reiner tweeted that First Lady Melania Trump had earned the boos from her teenage audience while at a Baltimore high school for an opioid event — because she is "married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy."
Don’t think I’ve ever heard of a First Lady being booed. But when you’re married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy, it comes with the territory.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 26, 2019
Black students spit upon and pelted with garbage by parents after taking a knee at high school football game
This Saturday in Detroit, some football players from Denby High School, who also happen to be black, were spat upon, pelted with garbage, and taunted with racial slurs throughout the game, and it all started after the players took a knee during the National Anthem before the game, The Detroit Free Press reports.
According to Denby coach Deon Godfrey, some parents from the opposing Almont High School didn't like the fact that the players took a knee.