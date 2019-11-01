Quantcast
Satirical ‘Donald Trump’ column published by The Washington Post

Published

42 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he was taking his toys and moving to a different sandbox. In a tweet, Trump said that he intended to move out of his hometown, New York City, to Florida. While some speculated that the reason had to do with financial protection, Trump claimed it was due to taxes, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said he never paid anyway.

But it was Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri who penned an op-ed in the voice of the president to explain his decision. With short sentences and a limited vocabulary, Petri’s “Trump” bragged about being a genius and rambled endlessly about all of the terrible things New York City has that he wants nothing to do with.

“When you have great and unmatched wisdom like me, it’s not so hard to see the beginnings of things, and it is not hard to see the ends of things, either,” the fake Trump wrote.

“New York has so many things that would dazzle a little boy from Queens,” Petri wrote as Trump. “I hear it has a subway, which is so nasty. It has the Empire State Building, a tiny, bad building without a Trump logo on it. It has Central Park, which is full of germs and people, and it has the Statue of Liberty, a big lady who doesn’t look so good, not so good after all these years, a bit green in the face, and the things she says are not so smart. Not smart, folks!”

Trump, who has high standards for “beauty” is well known to any who saw him berating beauty queen Alicia Machado for being too “fat” for his taste.

The fake Trump explained that he loved New York City, but not in the “gross” way that makes you “weak.” That’s why he continued to stay in the city.

“I remember when my publicist and I first moved to Manhattan,” the fake Trump said. “We needed new faces. All the old faces of contractors were upset, they whined and sobbed, they said, pay me, pay me, please. But I didn’t pay them. New York was a wonderful place, a brass jungle where dreams were made of, where you did not have to pay the people who built the dreams.

“But the city changed. They say I changed, but you know. I remember,” Petri continued as Trump. “One morning I woke up and something was different. There was a time when there were so many mobsters in my office that I worried about inviting cameras in to film the first season of “The Apprentice.” Where everything was brass, or at least brazen. When the smell of graft rose up from the whatever the river is called, and it was a good place to have a family, to not change your kids’ diapers in. Did the city change, or did I, or did the tax rate, or did the ongoing prosecution by the SDNY?”

She closed by saying that Melania disagrees, but he’s moving to Mar-a-Lago anyway.

“Very bad for the city! But that is how it is. It used to be better. It used to be great, like America,” Petri closed in Trump’s voice.

Read the amazing and epic satirical op-ed at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Beto O’Rourke is out of the 2020 presidential race

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke has announced that he's leaving the 2020 race for president.

The New York Times reported the announcement Friday, writing it like an obituary highlighting his time as a candidate.

O'Rourke also said that he doesn't intend to run for any other election. But, there is still time for O'Rourke to head back to Texas to pose a serious threat against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who isn't doing well in the state.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” O'Rourke tweeted.

Trump blames Democrats for why Republicans senators can’t stand Mick Mulvaney

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Budget director Mick Mulvaney has been acting as the chief of staff to the president for 2019, but according to President Donald Trump, he completely understands why people don't like the former South Carolina Congressman.

The conservative Washington Examiner wrote Friday that Trump won't say how he feels about Mulvaney.

Writers with the Examiner asked Trump in an Oval Office interview if he was happy with the work Mulvaney was doing.

Trump uses ethnic slur — while bashing New York for the ‘weaponized’ prosecutors investigating him

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York after The New York Times reported he was officially moving to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio," Trump argued.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the governor's brother, has said he views "Fredo" to be an ethnic slur against the family's Italian heritage.

