Schumer scorched for whitewashing Pete King’s racist, anti-Islam, anti-LGBTQ record as soon as he announced his retirement
“Democrats need new leadership”
U.S. Congressman Peter King, a Republican of Long Island, NY, announced bright and early Monday morning he will not seek a 15th term, and will retire at the end of 28 years in Congress. King, a strong Trump supporter, has an impressive record of holding on to a district that has voted largely Democratic, including voting for Barack Obama twice, and even Al Gore and John Kerry over George W. Bush.
Rep. King, a powerful Republican who twice served as Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, also has a record of ugly racism, anti-Islam attacks, pandering to the lowest forms of bigotry, and serving the powerful by demeaning minorities and the poor.
King last year defended ICE in the wake of the deaths of two migrant children. He also likened NFL athletes quietly protesting police violence and killing of Black people to giving a Nazi salute. And he declared there are “too many mosques” in America.
The Congressman from Long Island defended NYPD officers in the killing of Eric Garner, saying if the man who was placed in a chokehold (which violates police policy) had not been “obese,” he would not have died – while at the same time saying “police had no reason to know that he was in serious condition.”
King hunkered down to protect the moneyed interests, attacking the grassroots viral phenomenon known as Occupy Wall Street, calling it a “ragtag mob” of “anarchists.” He warned if the movement were given any “legitimacy” it could go on to have an impact on shaping policy. “We can’t allow that to happen,” he said, despite it having significant support across the country.
That’s just a brief and recent history of Congressman King’s remarks – his policy stances are an entirely different, albeit disturbing matter. He’s voted against the right of marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, and voted against banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
And there’s a lot more too, over his 28 years in Congress.
Democrats are now hoping to flip the district, which just moved slightly left to “lean Republican” after King’s announcement.
And yet, here’s Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, whitewashing – or at least, ignoring or excusing – King’s abysmal record (and by tweeting from a right wing news source.) Senator Schumer’s “kind” words come just days before Trump’s public impeachment inquiry hearings – an impeachment King said in his retirement announcement he will vote against.
Peter King stood head & shoulders above everyone else
He’s been principled & never let others push him away from his principles
He’s fiercely loved America, Long Island, and his Irish heritage and left a lasting mark on all 3
I will miss him in Congress & value his friendship https://t.co/GSXizZ2c5D
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 11, 2019
Here’s how some are responding:
SERIOUSLY SCHUMER??
If you EVER wonder why I criticize Democratic “leaders”for enabling Republicans, look no further than this tweet.#PeteKing has praised Trump’s immigration policy, and here is @SenSchumer fawning over his “principles.”
We need a new Democratic Party. https://t.co/ARQpd76TSq
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 11, 2019
Pete King is a racist and opportunist.
— Michael Ditto (@janus303) November 11, 2019
What in the name of God’s green earth is this fuckery.
That racist piece of shit has been a smoldering dumpster fire for decades.
What. The. Fuck.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 11, 2019
Peter King:
Blamed Eric Garner for his death at the hands of cops, saying he was “obese”
Compared NFL kneeling protests to “Nazi salutes”
Leader in promoting Islamophobia
Delete this, Schumerhttps://t.co/b4kdqdSIkV
— Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) November 11, 2019
No, Chuck, just … no. I’m a voter and your constituent. I would gladly swap you for another Dem, and this makes that feeling more intense.
— Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) November 11, 2019
The most Schumer thing possible is heaping praise on a Republican who wanted to bring American Muslims before Congress for loyalty trials https://t.co/wMV270cLHF
— Luke Darby (@dukelarby) November 11, 2019
The only good thing about him is that he’s soon to be gone.https://t.co/lRc6DvioGk
— Stonewall Democrats (@SDNYC) November 11, 2019
He was an overt racist from the other party and literally nothing obligates you to say this. New York deserves a better senator than you. https://t.co/iNPs6CwPis
— David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) November 11, 2019
Does Schumer even care about Muslim voters, 75% who vote for the Democratic Party? Peter King held multiple hearings on what he deemed was the “unique” radicalization of Muslims. Those hearings were deemed ineffective, counterproductive & dangerous by national security experts. https://t.co/JzUEel8HaP
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2019
Democrats need new leadership. This tweet…is stunning. Replace all the hateful conspiracy theories and fearmongering Peter King did of Muslims with any religious group, say Jews or Catholics, would Schumer tweet this? If so, why? Why would Democrats tolerate it? https://t.co/JzUEel8HaP
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2019
Not a wartime consigliere. https://t.co/CAkMh9i6K5
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 11, 2019
Peter King is one of the most aggressively, vilely racist members of Congress—but because his hateful bigotry targets Muslims, the Democratic Party’s leader in the Senate says this: https://t.co/DCinaHb8v0
— 🍁🦃 Eoin Thankins 🦃🍁 (@EoinHiggins_) November 11, 2019
