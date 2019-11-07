Quantcast
'Sounds like you were the one triggered': Internet accuses Donald Trump Jr. of being a snowflake during 'The View'

Published

25 mins ago

on

The internet was not kind to President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. during and after his appearance on “The View” Thursday.

Appearing on the show, Trump Jr. dodged questions, yelled over anyone trying to disagree with him and gave excuses for bad behavior and decisions like outing the whistleblower on Twitter.

The younger Trump was appearing on the show with his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, in efforts to promote a new book about the left being “triggered” by the right-wing. Yet, some online couldn’t help but notice that it was Trump Jr. who seemed triggered.

You can see the rest of the Twitter attacks below:

