‘Sounds like you were the one triggered’: Internet accuses Donald Trump Jr. of being a snowflake during ‘The View’

The internet was not kind to President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. during and after his appearance on “The View” Thursday.

Appearing on the show, Trump Jr. dodged questions, yelled over anyone trying to disagree with him and gave excuses for bad behavior and decisions like outing the whistleblower on Twitter.

The younger Trump was appearing on the show with his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, in efforts to promote a new book about the left being “triggered” by the right-wing. Yet, some online couldn’t help but notice that it was Trump Jr. who seemed triggered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah, because bringing up things that happened years ago to defend against stuff youvare caught doing today is such the way innocent people act. Just because you keep saying the word triggered doesn’t mean anyone but you is. — Murph Malicious (@MaliciousMurph) November 7, 2019

You sound angry and unhinged, no place for you to call anyone triggered, Donnie boy — Pro-truth Kitten (@LeoTheFatCat) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything that comes out of your mouth sounds to be triggered. Quit trying to project your dad’s corruption onto others! — The Resister (@Shane_M_T) November 7, 2019

Yeah, because bringing up things that happened years ago to defend against stuff youvare caught doing today is such the way innocent people act. Just because you keep saying the word triggered doesn’t mean anyone but you is. — Murph Malicious (@MaliciousMurph) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the rest of the Twitter attacks below:

Yeah, you need to hire a new lawyer Jr. 🙄 — Wisco🌊ReSister (@clsalm) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It wouldn't violate any laws but it's a dick move. They just made it so no employee will blow the whistle. That's just sad. Tearing us apart is what they are doing. — Chris Russell (@mrchristeruss) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

That is their MO. You are exactly right. — Chaaluna (@Chaaluna) November 7, 2019

I'm starting to think that amoebic spawn @DonaldJTrumpJr's beard isn't only on his face. Are we taxpayers paying for that Guilfoyle lady to babysit him? Why is she with him all the time, and why is she (and he, frankly) on #TheView? — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks like @DonaldJTrumpJr need to learn the true meaning of the 1st Amendment. He was socially promoted & needs some extra learnin'. — @LonghornLeah (@LonghornLeah) November 7, 2019

JR making money off his Daddy’s name . #Hypocrites — Lulu #BradNation 😎💙🏁 (@19lulu78) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Does this include bullying, terrorizing, and smearing everyone who doesn't celebrate their lives of crime—especially Trump and his son, the painfully unequipped Don Jr.? Their embarrassing impersonations of their favorite mob movies is their current undoing. — Felicia Dominguez (@FeliciaPolitics) November 7, 2019

That's one way to twist the context of that conversation. The View hosts exposed DTJ for being hypocritical about expecting safety for his family while simultaneously putting the whistleblower's life in danger by releasing his name. — Christy Dudley (@CADuds76) November 7, 2019

Seems to me Junior is more #Triggered than the liberals he claims on his book. — CraigsCoffeeMate (@simplemesandy) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He behaved like a petulant child and the radical right applauds! Typical. — Sarah Sanders Left Eye (@LeftSarah) November 7, 2019

@DonaldJTrumpJr Saw you on The View today. You don’t win any points by talking louder than everyone, not stopping, and by using your father’s tactics of deflection, distraction, pivoting, and lying. You really are your father’s son. #Sad #NotWinning — Marsha Katz (@ADAPTMT) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Translation Please love me daddy pic.twitter.com/aEn5CaRSax — Donald Carr (@realDonaldCarr) November 7, 2019

You have no idea how many Republicans have flipped to being Democrats. Thanks trump. — CeeCee (@CeeCeemur) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The nut doesn't fall far from the tree — JASMTH❌🇺🇸🇮🇹⚓🗽🐶🐱 (@skypilot18) November 7, 2019

One of the saddest things about @realDonaldTrump, @DonaldJTrumpJr, and their sycophant supporters is they love to bring up things people did 30+ years ago to justify what they're doing TODAY.@TheView @JoyVBehar @WhoopiGoldberg — MFS (@MakingWordsUp) November 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT