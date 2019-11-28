Quantcast
‘Space Week will be awesome’: Internet cracks up at Trump’s bizarre riff about ‘a thing called space’

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump made his first-ever trip to Afghanistan to visit the troops on Thanksgiving and meet with the country’s leader. Former President Barack Obama made his first trip within a few months of taking office in 2009. He then went back to the country to visit the troops eight times.

Trump didn’t seem to have any prepared remarks, choosing instead to riff about the Space Force, among other topics.

“A thing called space. You know about that right? Space. We’re going to have space covered very well. We’re covering it now but we have to cover it to a much greater extent,” Trump told the troops.

It served as some news-comedy for the Thanksgiving holiday and the internet responded to it with mockery and ridicule.

You can see the best below:

