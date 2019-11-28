‘Space Week will be awesome’: Internet cracks up at Trump’s bizarre riff about ‘a thing called space’

President Donald Trump made his first-ever trip to Afghanistan to visit the troops on Thanksgiving and meet with the country’s leader. Former President Barack Obama made his first trip within a few months of taking office in 2009. He then went back to the country to visit the troops eight times.

Trump didn’t seem to have any prepared remarks, choosing instead to riff about the Space Force, among other topics.

“A thing called space. You know about that right? Space. We’re going to have space covered very well. We’re covering it now but we have to cover it to a much greater extent,” Trump told the troops.

“A thing called space. You know about that right? Space. We’re going to have space covered very well. We’re covering it now but we have to cover it to a much greater extent” pic.twitter.com/FYq1JQ36C7 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 28, 2019

It served as some news-comedy for the Thanksgiving holiday and the internet responded to it with mockery and ridicule.

You can see the best below:

Fox News makes it sound like mission impossible pic.twitter.com/j08oz5STjU — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 28, 2019

Does Trump know these soldiers are not war criminals? — Denise Wu (@denisewu) November 28, 2019

"I have mini strokes on a regular basis. I repeat words I can remember within a few minutes." — Miss Paulas MF righteous anger (@PaulaVotesBLUE) November 28, 2019

Why are they forcing our troops to do this on Thanksgiving?! He’s a draft dodger! — Our Constitution makes us great. (@2017_itstime) November 28, 2019

They are ordered to. — Our Constitution makes us great. (@2017_itstime) November 28, 2019

I don't believe he's really in Afghanistan. It's like how they did the moon landing. — PATRICE O ᴴʸᴾᴴᴱᴺ ROURKE🌊 (@Patrice_Brost1) November 28, 2019

So many words that make so little sense… — Christine Im🍑 🍊🤡 (@spottedTB) November 28, 2019

spaceweek will be awesome — Seb on Meds (@Pgh_Pete) November 28, 2019

I hope reminded the Troop that he is de-funding NATO. — 0ok (@0ok) November 28, 2019

Trump reveals top secret information on tv, informs troops there is a thing called "space." — xxxJDxxx (@xxxJDxxx1) November 28, 2019

OMG the looks on their faces when hearing these words from POTUS Poopypants. — Adam Sith (@dfunkedtt) November 28, 2019

