Supreme Court grants emergency stay blocking House from obtaining Trump’s financial records

On Monday, the Supreme Court granted the request by President Donald Trump’s lawyers to issue an emergency stay blocking House lawmakers’ subpoena for financial records from Mazars, the accounting firm that has worked with Trump’s businesses.

The justices have requested a briefing on the issue by December 5 before deciding on how to proceed.

The case has been working its way through lower courts. The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit previously upheld the subpoena 2-1, with a judge appointed by Trump dissenting. The full court declined a request from the president’s lawyers to rehear the case.

Trump’s financial records have long been sought by House Democrats, who want a clearer understanding of how he reported his business assets for tax and insurance purposes.